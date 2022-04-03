Tips and advice from medical professionals about fasting during Ramadan

Faizel Patel

With the dawn of the Islamic month of Ramadan, Muslims in South Africa officially started fasting on Sunday.

The United Ulama (theologians) Council of South Africa (UUCSA) on Friday confirmed that after the moon for the Islamic month of Ramadan 1443 was not sighted in South Africa, the 1st of Ramadan would correspond to Sunday, 3 April 2022.

Ramadan can be very challenging as Muslims fast from dawn to dusk without even taking a sip of water.

A few medical professionals have shared some health tips and advice about fasting during Ramadan on Facebook.

Endocrinologist – Hoosen Randeree

Diabetic patients undertaking the Ramadan fast should check their glucose to detect high or low levels. A level below 3.9 mmol/l warrants termination of the fast. Finger prick testing does not invalidate the fast.

Cardiologist – Ahmed Vachiat

Patients who have had a recent heart attack (<6 weeks) or have severe heart failure are advised not to fast, but this needs to be on an individual basis with consultation with their Cardiologist.

Nephrologist – Dr Haroon Tayob

Kidney patients on dialysis should be cautious about fasting. Check with your dialysis team regards your blood pressure control and your fluid status before making a decision. Remember that Ramadan is not only fasting but many other facets of practicing your love for and belief in the Creator.

Dietician – Faaizah Asmal Laher

Avoid constipation by including a high fibre item at Sehri and Iftar. Fibre and yoghurt are great ways to keep bowels regular during the month of Ramadan. High fibre sources include, fresh fruit and vegetables, high fibre breads cereals, brown rice and starchy vegetables.

Occupational Therapist – Waheeda Essop

Concentration & Kids: Concentration is best earlier in the morning, closer to sehri or about 45min after iftar. Shuffle study times or trickier learning in these times.

Pharmacist intern Sparkport – Basheera Seedat

Hiatus hernias, peptic ulcers – fasting may cause increased acid levels and may aggravate such conditions. Spicy foods, sauces, pickled, fried and fatty foods can cause or worsen such issues and need to be excluded from the diet. Various medications are available to manage to acidity levels in the stomach, and taken daily throughout Ramadan in patients who have such conditions.

Physiotherapist – Shamim Khan

In Ramadan the hours one spends reading Quran increases. Good posture prevents neck strain and hence headaches, neck and back pain. The ideal posture is to sit with the back upright supported against the back of a chair, feet firmly on the ground with thighs parallel to the floor. The Quran should be an arm’s length away. If it’s too low, then raise it on other books so that your neck is not bent. Your chair must be as close to the table as possible. Avoid sitting for too long. Get up every hour and walk around to facilitate circulation.

Nephrologist – Dr Shoyab Wadee

People who suffer with kidney stones should ensure adequate fluid intake. Ensure dietary habits which reduce stone formation are maintained including reduced salt, plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables and reduced purines. This will depend on the type of stone former you are. Get advice from your medical professional.

Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Surgeon – Dr Azgher M Karjieker

Always go to bed on an empty stomach. This will prevent acid reflux symptoms like a sore throat in the morning, constant clearing of throat and reflux even worsens snoring. Give your stomach a break from food so that your body can use up existing stores in liver and fat. Then ‘break your fast’ in the morning again. If you have any of these symptoms, consume water only for the last 2 hours before lying down. Thus, eating after taraweeh (late night prayer) is not a good idea.

Clinical Psychologist – Nasreen Sardiwalla Ebrahim

Fasting does create changes in energy levels and therefore Mental Health. Be mindful and aware of this in your interactions with others. Always think before you speak and make a cognitive effort not to become angry too quickly. These actions could result in guilt feelings later.

Urologist – Dr Salim Choonara

During Ramadan we tend to consume more drinks such as milk, juices and teas. There is evidence that moderate consumption of milk and other dietary calcium does not increase the risk of kidney stones, in fact it is one of the measures recommended for reducing the risk of stones. Citrus fruit and their juices like lemon, oranges and grapefruit in moderation can also block the formation of stones due to naturally occurring citrate.

General practitioner & travel medicine – Dr Salim Parker

Some form of exercise should be continued during Ramadan. Taraweeh Salaah is one part of the month. Moderate exercise that does not affect the fast is imperative to maintain fitness levels.

Podiatrist – Ahmed Mottiar

Wear comfortable shoes and avoid flip flops as they have no arch support, to prevent painful feet during all the extra salaah in Ramadan.

Bio kineticist – Abdul Hamid Jalal

Did you know that during Salaah, parasympathetic nervous system activity increased and sympathetic activity decreased. Therefore, regular Salaah practices inside and outside Ramadan may help promote relaxation, minimize anxiety, and reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

Pharmacist – EB Paruk

We often feel drowsy after Iftar or Sehri. Do not sleep immediately after eating as your body needs to be upright to digest food you consume to release energy. Sleeping after eating my cause gas, heartburn, flatulence and bloating.

GP and lactation consultant – Dr Rahmat Bibi Bagus

Islam excuses breastfeeding mothers from fasting. Breastfeeding mothers who still decide to fast may need to breastfeed more often than usual to keep up their milk supply. The more often breasts are drained, the emptier the breasts, the faster they make more milk. Breastfeeding mothers need to watch for signs of severe dehydration (dark urine, dizziness, lethargy, headache) and consider breaking their fast under such circumstances.

Family physician – Dr Farouk Haffejee

Sleep deprivation is a real problem during Ramadhan. Sleep deprivation causes daytime sleepiness, tiredness, loss of recall memory and over time, can lead to Hypertension and Diabetes. We need about 6 hours of continuous sleep to get the benefit of deep sleep. Try to go to bed early, avoid socialising and avoid caffeine drinks after Taraweeh Salaah. Get a power nap after Zuhr Salaah for about 20 to 30 mins. It will help to keep awake for Taraweeh Salaah and compensate for the loss of sleep at night.

Dentist

Consuming fruits and vegetables can increase saliva production. Avoiding sweet- and strong-smelling foods can prevent bad breath. Foods or drinks high in sugar can cause the growth of bacteria that cause bad breath to increase. If necessary, you can still visit the Dentist whilst fasting, doing selective procedures that does not nullify the fast.

Optometrist – Yasiera Mahomed -Suliman

This Ramadan value the gift of sight from Allah (GOD) and care for your eyes. Begin practicing the 20/20/20 Rule. Reading at near for prolonged periods causes eye muscle strain, dry eyes and headaches. Symptoms are worse if reading Qur’an etc. on our digital devices. “20/20/20 Rule” – After every 20mins of reading at near, look away at something that is 20feet away, just for 20secs. All it takes is 20secs for our eye muscles to relax.

Pulmonologist – Prof Akhter Goolam Mahomed

Smoking causes harm to multiple organs in the body especially the lungs and the heart. Abstinence from smoking during the day is essential for your fast so use the opportunity in the month of Ramadan to try and quit smoking altogether.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his best wishes to South Africa’s Muslim communities for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramaphosa also reminded communities to consider Covid-19 safety measures as they worship and socialise during Ramadan.

The president also paid tribute to Shaykh Abdul Hamiet Gabier, Life President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who passed away recently.

