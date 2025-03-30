SA Muslims to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Monday, marking end of Ramadan [VIDEO]

The sighting of the moon, signals the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Muslims in South Africa will be celebrating the day of Eid-ul-Fitr in South Africa on Saturday 31 March 2025. Picture: iStock

Muslims in South Africa will be celebrating the day of Eid-ul-Fitr in South Africa on Monday 31 March 2025.

The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) confirmed that the moon signalling the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Caring for others

UUCSA secretary-general Moulana Ebrahim told The Citizen that the moon was sighted in Louis Trichardt and Venda in the Northern province.

“One of the lessons we take from Ramadan is that when we go through the pangs of hunger while fasting, it creates within us a sympathy for those who are less fortunate and those who are going through similar circumstances, not because of their religion, but because of their financial situation.”

Watch countries from across the globe wishing Muslims “Eid Mubarak”

End of Ramadan

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr culminates with the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Muslims also have to dispense of Sadaqatul fitr, a compulsory charity which becomes payable on or before the occasion of the day of celebration.

Fitr means to break fast or to refrain from fasting.

Hence, the day of rejoicing after the fasts of Ramadan is called Eid-ul-Fitr, as it is the day of rejoicing after the completion of fasting.

On this occasion of happiness, as a sign of gratitude, one has to give a specific amount in aims, which is called Sad’qatui-Fitr.

The true object in giving Sadqatul-fitr on this happy occasion is also to assist the poor and needy so that they may rejoice with the more fortunate.

The day of Eid

The day of Eid usually starts with the early morning prayer known as Fajr.

Muslims then proceed to the Eidgah, or prayer, where hundreds of Muslims in various areas across the country gather to offer the two-part prayer.

While it’s not custom, many Muslims also visit the cemetery to pay their respects to their loved ones who have passed on.

The rest of the day is spent visiting family and friends and being in the company of loved ones.

The most popular greeting is “Eid mubarak” (Blessed Eid) or “Eid sa’id” (Happy Eid). Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

Muslims are also not allowed to fast on the day of Eid.

