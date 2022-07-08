Gig Guide: Here is what’s happening in July

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There are plenty of art, food and music festivals happening across Johannesburg and this gig guide will guide you through them.

Redhill Arts festival

Redhill School, in Morningside, is hosting some of the biggest names in theatre, music, and the arts for an Arts Festival.

The annual event will have an outdoor music festival, theatre production, art exhibition, and a magical children’s entertainment area.

Created for families, the festival will also featured an indoor coffee shop and an outdoors farmer’s market.

The Redhill Arts Festival will take place from 29 – 31 July.

The music festival, due to take place on Saturday (30 July), will feature artists such as Matthew Mole, Shekhinah, Ayanda MVP and Zinah.

The entrance is free, however, theatre productions are priced from R75. The music concert early bird tickets are still available for R200.

For more information, click here

Confident Women in Business Expo

Confident Women in Business (CWIB) are hosting a Confident Women in Business Expo at The Maslow Hotel Sandton on 22 July.

Founder, Cerita Nagy, created the platform to inspire, support and encourage women in business. The expo helps businesswomen to showcase their products and services, connect, network and create new opportunities.

Date: 22 July 2022

Time: 9am – 2pm

Cost: R150 per person, and R1200 – R1500 per stand for exhibitors.

For more information, click here.

Fertility Show

More and more couples are being open about the issues surrounding fertility and struggling to conceive.

The Fertility Show Africa 2022 will give attendees the opportunity to consult confidentially with a wide range of clinicians and experts.

They will also be provided the opportunity to engage; ask questions, find answers and gather information from some of the industry’s best specialists, embryologists, nurses and psychologists as well as leading professionals who have struggled with their own fertility issues.

Picture: iStock.

The event will be both online and in-person at the Focus Rooms in Modderfontein, Sandton.

Date: 23 and 24 July

Cost: The Fertility Show Africa is free for both online and in-person attendees.

For more information, click here.

Turbine Art Fair

Heading underground, Turbine Art Fair (TAF) will head over to Oxford Parks, Rosebank, as it brings together exhibitors, artists and curators to present and sell contemporary art.

TAF will shine a light on young artists and teach them valuable lessons, including how people can invest in art.

Previously, TAF was for its location at Turbine Hall in Newtown and for their 10th edition the move was inspired by the industrial scenery of Oxford Parks and the growing development in the area, Glynis Hyslop, Founder of Turbine Art Fair said during the media briefing.

Picture: Supplied.

The fair believes this will bring playfulness, edginess and modernness to TAF.

Cost: R150 online and R180 at the door. For a weekend pass, R300.

Children’s Magic Festival

The spell of the Harry Potter franchise continues to spark wonder for newer generations. Young witches, wizards and their families are invited to dress up to the theme as if they are attending wizarding school, as seen in the film.

Where: College of Magic at 215 Imam Haron Road, Claremont, Cape Town

Date: 13 to 16 July

Cost: R120

Click here to find out more.

Mandela Day in Durban

A day intended to give back in honour of Nelson Mandela, the SPCA Durban is urging people to donate books, crafts, food and clothing on the day.

Where: Durban SPCA, 2 Wilford Crescent, Springfield Park

Date: 16 July

For more information, click here.

