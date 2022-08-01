Mushroom and mozzarella fondue

Sponsored

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 slices baguette

olive oil, for brushing

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1 clove garlic, peeled but kept whole

2 Tbsp butter

400g Portabellini or button mushrooms, halved

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

Bunch of fresh sage leaves

300g buffalo mozzarella, drained and torn into pieces

Method:

Preheat oven on grill.

Brush slices of baguette with a little olive oil and sprinkle them with salt.

Grill until golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and rub with the garlic clove while still warm. Set aside.

Heat a medium sized oven proof frying pan over high heat.

Melt the butter and add the mushrooms, rosemary and sage.

Season well with salt and pepper.

Cook for 5 minutes until golden brown.

Deglaze with a splash of brandy and flambé.

Scatter with the mozzarella and place under the grill for 3-5 minutes or until melted and bubbling and beginning to brown. Serve immediately with the garlic toasts.

Image supplied by: The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association