Mushroom and mozzarella fondue

Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 slices baguette
olive oil, for brushing
Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
1 clove garlic, peeled but kept whole
2 Tbsp butter
400g Portabellini or button mushrooms, halved
4 sprigs fresh rosemary
Bunch of fresh sage leaves
300g buffalo mozzarella, drained and torn into pieces
Method:
Preheat oven on grill.
Brush slices of baguette with a little olive oil and sprinkle them with salt.
Grill until golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and rub with the garlic clove while still warm. Set aside.
Heat a medium sized oven proof frying pan over high heat.
Melt the butter and add the mushrooms, rosemary and sage.
Season well with salt and pepper.
Cook for 5 minutes until golden brown.
Deglaze with a splash of brandy and flambé.
Scatter with the mozzarella and place under the grill for 3-5 minutes or until melted and bubbling and beginning to brown. Serve immediately with the garlic toasts.
For more information visit https://www.mushroominfo.co.za/all-recipes/
Image supplied by: The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association