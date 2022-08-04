Chrissy Teigen pregnant again after traumatic stillbirth in 2020

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Model and businesswoman Chrissy Teigen shared joyful news on Wednesday, that she is expecting once again.

Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, has been open about her fertility difficulties over the last two years.

She shared that she suffered a miscarriage about eight months into her pregnancy, in September 2020. The couple has two kids together, a daughter – Luna and a son – Miles.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as [you] can see] we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today’, I’ll announce but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she wrote on Instagram.

This is the couple’s fourth child. The 36-year-old posted heartbreaking pictures moments after the loss of her baby, detailing how she was rushed to the hospital and underwent two blood transfusions, but she and Legend had lost their third child, who the pair had already named Jack.

“She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

In February, the couple was opportunistic with this round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and in true Teigen style of communicating to fans, she said: “I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

