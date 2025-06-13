Ofentse Tsipa: The ‘global mama’ on being a South African on Kenya’s The Mommy Club

Ofentse is the older sister of Lemogang Tsipa, who plays King Shaka Zulu in the series iLembe.

South African life coach Ofentse Tsipa is part of the cast on Kenya’s The Mommy Club which recently launched on Showmax.. Picture: ofentsetsipa/Instagram

Not many things prove one’s global citizenship more than being a South African, married to a Dutchman with French ties, and living in Kenya, raising multiracial kids.

“I like to call myself a global mama because we are raising global citizens. My children are growing up with a blend of cultures. We focus on being pan-African and global, aligning our values while adapting to different traditions,” says Ofentse Tsipa.

The Kenya-based South African life coach is part of the cast on Kenya’s The Mommy Club, which recently launched on Showmax.

A global citizen

Tsipa has Setswana and isiZulu roots, and says these are equally embraced in her household as they are in her husband’s background.

“We are 100% a multicultural family!” she says. “For example, we celebrate Christmas the Dutch way but also honour Zulu practices.”

She says her work as a life coach has supplemented her parenting style.

“My coaching practice has shaped my motherhood journey in the best way possible. The biggest lesson has been to learn to feel my feelings and be present,” expressed the mother of two.

“This has helped me walk alongside my kids, seeing them as equals – real human beings with their own thoughts and feelings. Forget the old-school ‘children should be seen and not heard’ mindset! In my house, my kids are both seen and heard.”

She is an advocate of the Montessori method, a child-centred approach to education that emphasises self-directed learning and exploration through hands-on activities.

“I am a Montessori mom, so I have trained my nannies in the Montessori method – following the child’s interests and respecting their individuality.”

She hopes that one day, when her kids search for her on the internet, they will find inspiration and admiration.

“I want them to see a legacy of helping people become the best versions of themselves, of authenticity, and of loving life as it is while growing,” said Tsipa.

“Even though being human means striving for more, I also want them to feel contentment with where they are. I hope they find something peaceful, wholesome, and calm – something that makes them proud to say, ‘That’s my mom’.”

Shaka Zulu’s ‘sister’

Tsipa is the older sister of Shaka iLembe actor Lemogang Tsipa, who portrays the character of Zulu King Shaka.

Lemogang appears on the sixth episode of The Mommy Club NBO. The reality TV franchise has grown in popularity over the years.

Season 3 of South Africa’s The Mommy Club was the most-watched reality series of 2025 so far on Showmax.

Its Pretoria-set spinoff, The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad, recently set a new Showmax record as the most-watched Afrikaans series since the African streamer’s relaunch last year.

The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, set in Durban’s Indian community, is the second South African edition.

The Mommy Club: Tanzania marks the franchise’s expansion into East Africa and is currently available to stream on Showmax.

Tsipa says the original South African The Mommy Club and The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice are her favourite reality shows of all time.

