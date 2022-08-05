Let your hair down with our Women’s Month Gig Guide

Citizen Reporter

This Women’s Month gig guide is packed with many functions, high teas, bottomless gin, comedy shows and music festivals that will celebrate different types of women as we head closer to Women’s Day on 9 August.

Women’s Month 2022 Gig Guide:

A wintery lunch

The Maslow, Sandton is hosting a special day for the ladies on Women’s Day in their lush garden restaurant at Lacuna Bistro.

A three-course menu designed by executive chef Omar Menhouk, with the buffet starters including a variety of salads such as prawn and chorizo salad, rainbow potato salad with aioli and bacon, chopped Thai salad and a bulgur wheat salad with mint, coriander, and roasted red peppers.

The mains will be equally delicious with seafood paella, slow-roasted sirloin steaks, mini lemon meringue pie, berry panna cotta and much more.

Picture: iStock

When: 9 August 2022

Price: R550 per person. Children under the age of 12, R250 per person and children under the age of 3, free.

Where: Lacuna Bistro Maslow Hotel, Sandton, corner Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road.

For more information or to book email lacuna.bistro@suninternational.com.

An all-female stand up

Celebrated comedian Tumi Morake is hosting an all-female comedy lineup in celebration of Women’s Month.

Morake will be joined by a mix of new and established female comedians including Angel Campey, Khanyisa Bunu, Lihle Msimang, Lindy Johnson, Nina Hastie and Tracey-Lee Oliver.

When: 13 August, 8pm

Where: Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace

Tickets are available at Ticketpro from R150.

Women’s music festival

If you want to sing your heart out on Women’s Day, the third annual Malibongwe Tribute To Women Festival is just for you, celebrating women through music and dance.

This daytime picnic and music festival will have an exciting line-up which includes Zonke, Zakes Bantwini, Ami Faku, Uncle Waffles, Nomfundo Moh, Simmy and Sun-El Musician.

It will be hosted in the welcoming beautiful environment of Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg.

Tribute To Women festival director, Joe Chakela said it was a perfect location as they wanted to pay homage to women at the event.

When: 9 August 2022

Where: Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.

Time: 10am until 6pm.

Ticket prices range from R195 (for children aged 6- 17 years) to R345.

Women’s conference and Saturday showdowns

The Woman to Women conference at Wild Coast Sun in Durban will be hosted by actress, TV personality, radio personality, public speaker, and businesswoman Thobile Mseleku. She is popular from her appearance on uThando Nesthembu and will be joined by speakers from various industries, whilst celebrating women.

The speakers are Sheena O’Brien, risk manager at Sun International, Thato Motsikoe a financial education facilitator at Nedbank; Yanga Khuboni, a clinical social worker will speak about Mental Health; and Shanna Peterson a wellness practitioner.

Thobile Mseleku will host the Women’s Month conference at Wild Coast Sun. PIcture: Supplied

The speakers will talk about work-life balance, financial health, mental health, mindful movement and wellness.

Wild Coast Sun will also host various events throughout the month which include a high tea, a “wine night stand” and bottomless gin and tonic.

Women’s conference:

Date: 9 August

Time: 1pm

Cost: R200 per person

Where: Amadiba Conference Centre, Wild Coast Sun

For more information email wcs.banqueting@suninternational.com

Women Saturday’s Shutdown at Wild Coast Sun

Wine Night Stand: 13 August, R250 per person. Time :7pm-9pm

Bottomless bubbly and High tea: 20 August, R400 per person.Time: 1pm- 3pm

Unlimited Gin and Tonic: 27 August, R300 per person. Time: 12pm until midnight

For more information email petra.bainbridge@suninternational.com.