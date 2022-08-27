Online shopping: The rise of click and collect

Citizen Reporter

Online shopping (e-commerce) has become a big business in South Africa over the last few years, even being the preferred option for some consumers.

How people shop has shifted, people are no longer going to retail stores in large numbers. It is estimated that the e-commerce market in South Africa had a net worth of R14 billion in 2018 and jumped to R42 billion in 2022.

A study by Pargo, a logistics platform, found that despite the many pros of online shopping, consumers mostly complain about delivery and returns. To solve this issue, it’s key to have a variety of delivery options to meet people’s lifestyle needs.

Online shopping is easy, it can be done in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be. People also find there are more specials and discounts on their favourite online stores. Not worrying about queues or dealing with persistent retail assistants is another bonus.

The rise of click and collect

Despite having a large increase in customers, some online stores are struggling with the demand and how to roll out the package delivery on time with minimal issues.

Lars Veul, CEO of Pargo, said it is important to have a variety of delivery options to accommodate people’s different lifestyles.

Well-known retailers such as Edgars, Wellness Warehouse and Faithful to Nature already offer several delivery options to meet customers’ individual expectations. This includes the popular ‘click and collect’ feature.

Some services allow you to collect from a pickup point when you are ready, but one of the biggest concerns is the expiry date of picking up the package.

Click and collect also makes it accessible for people living in places where there is no convenient access to home delivery or they aren’t home often.

Pharmacies such as Dischem and Clicks as well as fashion chains such as Mr Price and Cotton On have made click and collect easily accessible and affordable.

Other companies such as Pargo have partnered with 3 000 local stores, spaza shops and popular retail chains to create a network of pickup points across South Africa.

Veul concludes that if customers are given a “host of delivery options, they will choose the one that suits them best, meaning more happy customers”.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele