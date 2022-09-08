King Charles: Queen’s death a ‘moment of greatest sadness’

Faizel Patel

New King Charles said the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is a moment of greatest sadness for him and all members of the royal family.

The moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

However, there are a number of practical and traditional steps which he must go through to be crowned King.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Thursday afternoon following a long battle with ill-health since spending a night in hospital last October.

Doctors on Thursday expressed their concern for 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision, following evaluation this morning,

All her children — heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, also joined her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, aides said.

Also at Balmoral was Charles’ elder son Prince William, along with his younger son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have been on a rare visit to Britain after abandoning royal life to move to the United States.

King Charles said the royal family is deeply saddened by Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Oueen was so widely held,” he said.

The queen this year marked her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.

The impact of the queen’s loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilise and modernise across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

