Diwali sparkles with Barbie’s new Anita Dongre doll

Hindus in South Africa and across the world will celebrate their most significant festival of the year, Diwali, on Thursday.

As Hindus prepare to celebrate Diwali, Barbie is lighting up the world in celebration of culture, heritage, and empowerment with the debut of the Barbie Anita Dongre Diwali Doll, a collaboration with the globally renowned Indian fashion designer.

To commemorate the launch, Barbie South Africa, along with media personality and entrepreneur, Kirya Gangiah, aims to shine a light on the importance of diversity and representation in the country.

Cultural heritage

Terusha Naidoo, Marketing Manager of Mattel South Africa said the Barbie Diwali doll embodies India’s vibrant cultural heritage.

“It brings to life on a global stage, and celebrates the approximate 1.5 million Indian people in South Africa, who have been part of the rich tapestry of our country since the mid-1800s.”

Gangiah said Diwali plays a significant role in the lives of families across the country and has been an opportunity to inspire kids to celebrate their heritage.

“I believe that the launch of the Barbie Diwali Doll, will offer an entire Indian community, my community, the opportunity to feel acknowledged, seen, and represented.”

A Diwali tribute to beauty and strength

The Barbie Diwali doll showcases Dongre’s exquisite Moonlight Bloom ensemble—a vibrant lehenga skirt, floral Koti vest, and choli top, adorned with intricate patterns of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus, symbols of beauty and strength.

Complemented by golden bangles and shimmering earrings, the doll mirrors the glowing radiance of lights.

“As we celebrate Diwali, Barbie and I encourage fans worldwide to embrace the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture,” said Anita Dongre. “This partnership is a perfect alignment of values—my brand has always been focused on empowerment, and Barbie represents the ultimate symbol of limitless potential for girls everywhere.”

The Barbie doll is available at select retailers for R1 170.

Diwali, festival of lights

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists across the globe. It also coincides with the Hindu New Year.

It’s the festival of lights and commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after years in exile.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama, also considered the human incarnate of Lord Vishnu (part of the Hindu holy trinity), was exiled from his kingdom.

Traditionally, fireworks have been part of Diwali celebrations for thousands of years. However, in recent decades, there’s been widespread criticism of lighting fireworks to mark the day.

