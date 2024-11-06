No MOU or agreement yet for SA to host F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

Kyalami Grand Prix circuit took proactive steps to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation to host a F1 race

South Africa’s quest to host the F1 Grand Prix has so far cost nearly R200 000 spent on meetings, trips and other engagements related to pursuing the hosting of the event.

This was revealed by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie in a Parliamentary question by ActionSA Member of Parliament Dr Kgosi Letlape on Tuesday.

While pursuing the return of Formula 1 to the Kyalami circuit brings significant economic benefits, Letlape enquired about key steps being taken to overcome identified obstacles including meetings held with specific dates and locations, agreements and the total amount spent so far on trying to secure the return of F1.

‘Conceptual phase’

McKenzie said the F1 project is in the conceptual phase.

“The ministry is currently consulting all the relevant stakeholders, especially Motorsport South Africa (MSA), to ensure that proper due diligence is undertaken, which will include the identification of possible risks and obstacles.

Internationally, I met with my counterpart in Azerbaijan, Mr Farid Gayibo, during the Formula 1 held there on 15 September 2024. Domestically, the department and ministry are in continuous engagements with MSA, with the latest meeting having taken place as recently as 26 September 2024,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie added the department would convene a “small project team” comprising multiple stakeholders from government, non-governmental organisations, and corporate South Africa.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) or agreements have not been signed or concluded yet.

“The only costs incurred to date were those related to the ministerial meeting with the FIA and the Formula One Group in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the estimated costs of the trip extracted from those of another trip to Russia at the time for Brics. A stop was made in Baku on the way home.”

‘Kyalami 90% ready’

Last week, the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix circuit took proactive steps by engaging the services of Apex Circuit Design (Apex) to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement to host a modern Formula 1 event.

To meet the requirement for an FIA Grade 1 rating needed to host an F1 race, Apex recommended upgrades estimated to cost between $5 million and $10 million (about R88.7 million to R177.4 million).

Kyalami owner, Toby Venter told a media contingent with The Citizen present at South Africa’s premier racing circuit on Wednesday evening that they will now prepare a presentation of the planned upgrades, including possible funders and a time frame that will be tabled during a FIA meeting for approval in the new year.

“Kyalami has been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race. As things stand, we could host Formula 1 by as early as 2027 or 2028,” Venter said.

The required on-track enhancements include extended run-off areas at three high-speed corners, Crowthorne, Mineshaft and Cheetah, the installation of techno-barriers and additional tyre walls and the widening of the pit lane entry.

Apex also recommended more public entry points at the track than the current one on Main Road.

