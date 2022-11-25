Black Friday: Netizens angered by ‘increased prices and false percentages’

Lethabo Malatsi

With Black Friday well underway, some netizens were taken aback by the “discounted” deals from various outlets, saying some outlets had actually increased their prices.

Known for its tradition of offering highly promoted sales at discounted prices, this year’s Black Friday seems unimpressive to some consumers.

According to recent research by the Bureau of Market Research (BMR), approximately R17.3 billion in additional sales are anticipated from South African retailers during the Black Friday period, which is a 6.7% increase from 2021.

Tweeps went into a frenzy

Some tweeps, however, went into a frenzy and expressed their disappointment, saying Black Friday is actually a “rip off” and outlets are “swindling” consumers.

“Every shop is expensive on Black Friday, only in South Africa,” one Twitter user wrote.

Director at OneDayOnly.co.za, Laurian Venter, says South African consumers have become accustomed to discounts of 20% to 30%, whereas globally, Black Friday sees discounts as much as 99%.

“Instead of reducing the prices, Takealot has increased the prices and written false percentages off,” Ori tweeted.

Instead if reducing the prices, Takealot has increased the prices and write false percentages off ????????— ツ Ø ͏ R ͏ ł (@Ori_RSA) November 25, 2022

It’s not just them! 1 shop has been selling a couch for 21k. I want it, so kept checking for a sales. Jikijiki the same shop is advertising a Black Friday sale! The same couch has allegedly been reduced from 32k????????to 21k. I’m like but this couch has been this price for months.— Ntombi Futhi (@NtombikaPUTIN) November 25, 2022

“It’s not just [Takealot]! One shop has been selling a couch for R21k. I wanted it, so I kept checking for a sale. Jikijiki (all of a sudden) the same shop is advertising a Black Friday sale! The same couch has allegedly been reduced from R32k to R21k. I’m like ‘but this couch has been this price for months,” one user tweeted.

imagine trending on black friday cos of bad deals ????— Lerato (@lerato_lalove) November 25, 2022

Nike barely came to the party

It was not only South African consumers that were disappointed. In the US, Nike was accused of barely coming to the party.

“The only real deals I saw on there were for like shirts. I copped like three shirts for around $60 (R1 028.58), which without discount would have been like $90-100 (R1 542.87- R1 714.31). But the shoes weren’t on sale at all,” @Hyperr_03 said.

Nike’s ‘Black Friday’

Nike is going crazy with their Black Friday deals pic.twitter.com/JCyBg53Ykt— Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) November 24, 2022

The only real deals I saw on there were for like shirts



I copped like 3 shirts for around $60 which without discount woulda been like 90-100



Not all bad, but yea the shoes weren’t on sale at all haha— R Y A N (Fox n Olave Szn) (@Hyperr_03) November 24, 2022

NOW READ: BLACK FRIDAY: Five tips to help you navigate the hype