Musk made another bold move in his ongoing campaign to reinvent the the social media platform.

If you are still using hashtags on X, formerly known as Twitter, be warned, billionaire Tesla CEO and owner of X, Elon Musk, is coming for what he called an “aesthetic nightmare.”

The South Africa-born Musk made another bold move in his ongoing campaign to reinvent the social media platform on Friday, banning hashtags in paid advertisements.

Musk said the decision is part of a broader effort to promote cleaner, sleeker ad visuals on the platform.

“Starting tomorrow (Friday), the aesthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on X,” he wrote in a post.

The move has left X users frustrated as they add relevant and specific hashtags that align with the ad’s content and target audience.

They also sometimes create a unique branded hashtag to build brand awareness and encourage user-generated content.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk fires Twitter board, becomes sole director

What does Grok think?

Musk has long criticised the use of hashtags on his social media platform and urged users not to use them.

However, Grok, X’s AI assistant, deems hashtags still useful when asked by a user.

“Yes, hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025. They boost visibility and engagement. Use 1-2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid looking spammy. Research trending, niche hashtags with tools like X’s search.

“Engage with hashtag communities and post during peak times for maximum reach. Rotate hashtags to stay fresh and avoid filters. Place hashtags mid-tweet for better engagement or at the end for a cleaner look. While Elon Musk has criticised hashtags, data supports their effectiveness for regular posts,” Grok said.

Yes, hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025. They boost visibility and engagement. Use 1-2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid looking spammy. Research trending, niche hashtags with tools like X's search. Engage with hashtag… — Grok (@grok) June 26, 2025

Twitter changes

In 2023, Musk stripped the iconic bird logo from the Twitter headquarters, replacing it with a glaring X, then just as abruptly had it removed.

Musk also removed verified blue ticks from users, replacing them with a subscription service.

The world’s richest man bought the social media company in 2022 for a whopping $44 billion through a combination of his own wealth, investment funds and bank loans.

ALSO READ: New Twitter boss Elon Musk wants you to pay for your blue tick