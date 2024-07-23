Bolt Hosts Successful Rider Safety Event at Campus Square in Auckland Park

Bolt, the popular ride-hailing app, recently hosted a successful event at Campus Square in Auckland Park. This event wasn’t just about fun and games; it had a serious purpose: educating riders about the safety features available on the Bolt app.

The event combined learning about safety with engaging activities, making it a fun and informative experience for everyone involved. It also highlighted Bolt’s commitment to accessibility and personal customer service. Talking face-to-face with riders helped dispel any myths about Bolt relying solely on AI.

Building a Stronger Rider Connection:

By interacting with riders directly on campus, Bolt reinforced their commitment to providing a reliable and friendly service. This personal touch helps build a stronger connection between Bolt and its customers.

Safety First:

Safety is paramount for Bolt, and the event showcased the platform’s robust safety features. One recent addition is the rider profile photo feature. This allows passengers to add a picture of themselves to their Bolt profile, enhancing safety for both riders and drivers.

Existing Safety Measures Remain:

This new feature complements existing safety tools within the app. Driver-partners can already share ride details with loved ones, access emergency assistance, and even record the trip’s audio if necessary.

Positive Feedback and Student Convenience:

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiastic response from our riders,” said Weyinmi Aghadiuno, Acting Head of Regulatory & Policy Africa at Bolt. “The event was a great opportunity to showcase our safety features and answer questions directly, boosting rider confidence in using Bolt.”

Aghadiuno further highlighted Bolt’s convenience, especially for students. “With winter approaching, students can rely on Bolt for affordable and convenient rides around campus. This focus on affordability ensures students can enjoy Bolt’s services without breaking the bank,” he added.

Winter Warm-Up with Safety in Mind:

Passengers attending the event were treated to exciting prizes perfect for the winter season. This interactive element added fun while reinforcing the event’s core safety message.

For more information on Bolt’s safety features and how they keep you protected, visit: https://bolt.eu/en-za/rider/safety/