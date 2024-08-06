Queen Modjadji: 6 Reasons Why the Series is a Must-Watch

The Queen Modjadji series was commissioned as part of Mzansi Magic’s dedication to showcasing as many African languages as possible.

On Sunday, 14 July at 8pm Mzansi Magic premiered the eagerly anticipated prime-time drama Queen Modjadji. Viewers can start treating Sundays as a day to immerse themselves in Africa’s rich history — all while being highly entertained.

Below are six reasons why viewers should experience this long-awaited, spectacular series for themselves.

Reason #1: Impactful Made, Impact Felt

Simply unpacked, ‘heritage’ refers to acknowledging the past in order to inform our present and future. Not only did Mzansi Magic document a part of Africa’s history, but the Queen Modjadji production created over 600 jobs through locally sourced Balobedu artefacts, beadwork, indigenous fruits and vegetables.

The 100% authentically crafted thatching and screeding of the huts, as seen in the Queen Modjadji series, had a positive impact on the local economy.



Reason #2: History Brought to Life

Africa is a melting pot of varied cultures and traditions whose stories deserve to be told equally. Embedded in the captivating Queen Modjadji storylines – which fuse historical events with fictional adaptations – are some powerful history lessons that will not only add to viewers’ knowledge of African history but will also foster a greater sense of community among citizens.

Reason #3: We Are Learning a New Language

The cast was selected based on their ability to speak the Khelovedu language and, in addition, underwent rigorous training to master the accent.

Wear your glasses, if you will, because we are about to be glued to the subtitles! First things first, Khelovedu is not a dialect but an independent language in its own right.

That said, there are plenty of words that the viewers will recognise instantly. Prepare to have fun while learning to put together this language puzzle!

Reason #4: A-Game Acting Delivered by a Refreshing Cast

Who doesn’t love a fresh face on TV? In the spirit of growing and diversifying talented thespians, Queen Modjadji features a mixture of well-known and fresh faces in the entertainment industry.

Talk about the hand of destiny at play, Masutang Hope Rasekele was hired as an intern writer, but later bagged the role of Dzugudini (the daughter of the Rain King and the mother of Queen Modjadji).

Makoma Mohale, who is no stranger to the small screen, plays the lead character of Maselekwane (Queen Modjadji). Mudi Mudau, Helen Lebepe, Sipho Ndlovu, Wiseman Zitha, Aubrey Mmakola, Ngelekanyo Ramulondi, Ngelekanyo Ramulondi, Priscilla Raboroka, Putla Setlapelo, Thabo Bopape, Candy ‘TsaMaNdebele’ Mokwena are some of the other actors that portray the key characters in the Queen Modjadji storyline.

A historical production of this nature was a first for many of the cast members, and there was no choice but to bring on stellar performances that viewers will experience with each episode.

Reason #5: Women Take Centre Stage



Did you know that 29% of the Queen Modjadji production crew was female? Now, who better to remind us of the great qualities’ women possess than Queen Modjadji herself.

A woman who built an entire kingdom? Born to the throne and bestowed with a special ancestral gift.

Queen Modjadji initiated a lineage of queens capable of summoning rain and manipulating the clouds, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of their people.

This matriarchal dynasty stands as a timeless symbol of strength, wisdom, and spiritual power in African history.

Reason #6: Real Talk

Between the meticulously designed traditional attires (shout out to costume designer Simphiwe Zulu), the dedicated cast, and the quality acting we are confident that the new Queen Modjadji series will get us talking as a nation.

We urge you to watch with an open mind and join in on the conversation by using the hashtag #QueenModjadjiMzansi on our social media platforms Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Don’t Queen Modjadji exclusive to Mzansi Magic channel 161 Sundays at 8pm. In case you have missed an episode, all Queen Modjadji episodes can be found on DStv Catch Up. For Queen Modjadji updates and more, visit Mzansi Magic.