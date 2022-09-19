Daily hack: How not to get scammed on Facebook Marketplace

Citizen Reporter

Online retail in South Africa has more than doubled in just two years and with 29.5 million Facebook users, more than half of the country’s population has a Facebook account.

Last year, Facebook Marketplace passed one billion global users. With this, it has become a giant in the consumer-to-consumer commerce space, allowing individual Facebook users to buy and sell seamlessly.

Marketplace has become so popular in South Africa that similar platforms are struggling to compete. Previously-popular OLX has closed its doors, while Gumtree still hangs on by a thread.

However, it’s important to note that Facebook fraud is becoming increasingly common. According to a recent global survey, one in six (17%) of respondents have been defrauded on the site.

Beware of these Facebook Marketplace scams

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET South Africa, shares six scams to watch out for on Facebook Marketplace and how to spot any red flags.

Defective items

Sellers may advertise a product that looks fine from the photograph they posted. But once you receive it, it turns out to be broken. This is particularly tricky when buying electronic items because you usually can’t toggle through every functionality before handing over your money.

Fake items

You might accidently buy a fake item. Designer clothes, perfume, jewellery and cosmetics are particularly common targets for counterfeiting. Like defective item scams, it’s difficult to ascertain whether items are genuine or not just from a small photo. Everyone’s looking for a bargain but we all know the saying, “when the offer seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

Overpayment

Sellers can also get scammed by fraudsters on Facebook Marketplace. In one classic example, fraudsters could claim to have overpaid for an item you’re selling and send a screenshot showing the alleged transaction. They’ll ask for the difference to be refunded. But of course, there was no original payment, and if you comply with their request, you’ll be out of pocket.

Non-delivery (advance fee)

A classic trick is to sell an item and collect the money but then never deliver it to the buyer. This usually only applies to items sent from outside the buyer’s local area.

Fake giveaways/phishing

One way for scammers to get personal details is to spam out giveaway offers via Facebook Marketplace. Simply by clicking on a link and filling in a short form, the victim believes they’re going to be in line for some free luxury items, crypto or other special deals. Unfortunately, the scammers just want their personal information to commit follow-on identity fraud or theft.

Bait-and-switch

Scammers advertise what is often a high-quality product with a very tempting price tag. When you want to grab the “bargain”, that product is suddenly “out of stock” or “sold out” and you will be offered a similar item for a much steeper price, or an inferior alternative.

How to spot a Facebook Marketplace scam

As with any kind of online fraud, the key for users is to err on the side of scepticism and always remain alert. Here are some tips to help you navigate Facebook Marketplace safely: