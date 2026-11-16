Eddie Eckstein dies at 86, South Africa mourns entertainment icon

Ekstein's passing leaves a gap on South Africa's stages and screens that will not be easily filled.

South Africa has lost one of its most beloved entertainers with the death of Eddie Eckstein, bringing to a close a career of more than six decades that left an indelible mark on the country’s music, comedy, television and theatre industries.

Eckstein died in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at 86, a significant loss for South Africa’s entertainment industry.

Condolences

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie conveyed condolences to Eckstein’s family and friends.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Marie, his three children, John, Simone and Christopher, and his grandchildren, as well as to his colleagues, friends and the countless fans whose lives he touched over the decades.

“Eddie Eckstein was part of the fabric of South African entertainment for more than half a century. His ability to bring people together through music and laughter made him a beloved figure across generations,” McKenzie said.

SA stages

McKenzie added that Ekstein’s passing leaves a gap on South Africa’s stages and screens that will not be easily filled, but his contribution to South African entertainment will endure.

Born Edwin Richard Eckstein in November 1939 in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg, he built a remarkable career spanning more than six decades across music, comedy, television and theatre, establishing himself as one of South Africa’s most recognisable and versatile entertainers.

Career

He began as a drummer and vocalist on the Johannesburg band circuit before co-founding The Bats in 1964, whose debut single, All I Got, reached number one on both Springbok Radio and LM Radio. In 1972, he represented South African music internationally when he performed Oh God It’s Beautiful, composed by fellow Bats member Paul Ditchfield, at the Tokyo Song Festival, where it reached the finals, placing 11th among entries from 35 countries.

Eckstein became a household name through his performances in the popular SABC comedy programme Biltong & Potroast, which debuted in 1976 and ran for five years before being revived for the stage in 2010.

Films

He also appeared in several South African films, including Oh Schucks… It’s Schuster!, and was a familiar face to television audiences as a celebrity host on Telly Fun Quiz.

His extensive stage credits included I Love My Wife, Little Shop of Horrors and Two Cowboys. In 2012, he was nominated for an Audience Choice Award at the Comics’ Choice Awards, a fitting recognition of a career dedicated to making South Africans laugh.