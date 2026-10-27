‘I’m becoming a father’: Leclerc and Hamilton open up about life off the track

Asked what brings them joy outside racing, Ferrari team-mates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton talked impending fatherhood, a new puppy and a very full household.

Ferrari’s two headline acts turned out to have strikingly similar answers when asked about life off the track. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton shared a stage at a recent Ferrari appearance, and when the interviewer asked what has been bringing them joy outside racing, neither mentioned lap times.

“Well, I’m becoming a father,” Leclerc said. “That’s definitely probably the highlight of my years.”

Hamilton’s answer was just as warm, and more crowded. “My niece and nephew always give me a lot of happiness,” he said, adding, “My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. So, I’ve got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids. I got them a dog this year. So, little Halo is a new member of that family.”

A first child on the way

Leclerc’s comment is a rare on-the-record confirmation. Speculation began in late July, when his wife, Alexandra Saint Mleux, arrived at the Hungarian Grand Prix paddock hand in hand with him, visibly showing a small bump.



Saint Mleux is a French content creator with Mexican roots. Their relationship became public in March 2023, when they attended Paris Fashion Week together. Leclerc proposed in late October or early November 2025, about a week after finishing second at the Mexican Grand Prix. They married in February 2026 in an intimate ceremony in Monaco.

The couple also share a dachshund, Leo.

Family has shaped Leclerc’s story long before this chapter. His father, Hervé, a former Formula 3 driver, died in 2017 after a long illness, before Charles reached Formula 1, and Leclerc has regularly dedicated results to him.

His godfather was Jules Bianchi, the son of the family friend who ran the karting track where Leclerc first raced, and who died after a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix. His younger brother, Arthur, is also a racing driver, while his eldest brother, Lorenzo, stepped away from motorsport to focus on his studies and support their father during his illness.

A blended household and a new puppy

Hamilton’s answer pointed to a relationship that has been closely watched but, until now, lightly discussed by him. He and Kim Kardashian made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2026 Super Bowl, though they first met at the 2014 Met Gala. In the weeks before this appearance, reports noted that the pair had not yet officially confirmed they were dating, so his reference to “my girlfriend” stood out. Kardashian has four children, and the reported summer holiday and family photos place Hamilton firmly inside that family scene.

The dog he mentioned is Halo, a golden retriever puppy. She arrived after the loss of his beloved bulldog Roscoe last year, and Kardashian and her children were photographed cuddling her.

Hamilton’s own roots remain central to his story. He is the son of Carmen Larbalestier and Anthony Hamilton, the latter his early racing mentor and former manager, and he is close to his half-brother Nicolas, also a racing driver. He previously had a high-profile relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

It is a neat bit of symmetry for a Ferrari line-up billed on rivalry. At 41, Hamilton is settling into a ready-made family. Leclerc, in his late twenties, is preparing for fatherhood.

Charles Leclerc celebrates British GP win with South African meme

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc examines the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on 5 July 2026. Picture: Andrej Isakovic / AFP.

Earlier this year, Leclerc’s British GP celebration post exploded in popularity, racking up over 161K likes, 2M+ views, and thousands of replies within hours, because he hailed his long-awaited victory (his first since 2024) at a chaotic Silverstone British GP with a beloved internet meme.

Fans, especially South Africans, celebrated the crossover as Leclerc echoed the quote over team radio and in his caption, turning a personal triumph into a global, humorous cultural moment that united F1 enthusiasts with meme culture.

The meme refers to a viral 2020 video featuring the enthusiastic delivery of the motivational line “Tough time never lasttttttttt, only tough people lasttttttttt.”

Tough time never lasttttttttt, only tough people lasttttttttt 😘 BOLOBOLOBKBKNGHCD pic.twitter.com/M44uVUpEwI July 5, 2026

Leclerc adapted it directly, adding the kiss emoji and the signature gibberish for comedic effect, which his followers immediately recognised and replicated.

The original meme comes from Demi Demi (Mr Demi Demi), a South African comedian, motivational speaker, and internet personality known for his simple, charming “pearls of wisdom” delivered with high energy and humour.

“Tough times never last. Only tough people last.”



The video Charles Leclerc and Ferrari were referencing after the British GP win. 😅 pic.twitter.com/cZlzwKlLli — Motorsport (@Motorsport) July 5, 2026

He gained fame on platforms like TikTok and YouTube around 2019-2020 for inspirational clips that resonated during tough times. South Africans proudly claim him as a local legend who turned everyday resilience into viral entertainment.