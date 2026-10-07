Lethabo LeJoy Mathatho shines in regal burgundy Pedi attire for mahadi luncheon

Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho celebrated her mahadi luncheon in a regal burgundy Pedi-inspired look. Here's the story behind the outfit.

South African media personality, radio host, and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho has officially stepped into a new chapter of her life, celebrating her traditional mahadi (lobola) ceremony and luncheon over the weekend.

The joyous yet intimate gathering, branded the “L&T Mahadi Celebration,” took place in Mpumalanga and brought together close family and friends to mark the union of two families.

Videos and images from the day first circulated widely after being shared by her dress designer, Manyaku M (Manyaku Mositsa) of UD Fashion House, whose custom creations quickly became the talk of social media. The designer’s posts highlighted the coordinated traditional looks for the bride, groom, mother, and sister.

A vision in burgundy

LeJoy wore a custom burgundy dress created by UD Fashion House. According to a report by Times Live, it was one of three outfits that told a story of identity, heritage, and the woman she is becoming.

She further told the publication that the rich burgundy colour was deliberately chosen for its associations with monarchy, power, and prestige.

Footage from the celebration shows one standout look in particular: a structured, form-fitting bodice heavily embellished with beads, pearls, and intricate detailing; dramatic puffed sleeves finished with gold fringe and tassels; a pleated mid-section flowing into layered skirts that incorporated traditional fabrics and patterns in complementary beige, gold, and darker tones; and a matching burgundy velvet headwrap (doek) adorned with pearls.

The ensemble was completed with elegant high heels, allowing her to move freely as she danced joyfully with her partner. Online admirers have praised the dress’s craftsmanship, cultural depth, and how stunningly it suited the radiant bride.

From Seshego to stardom

Mathatho began her broadcasting career in 2006 at commercial stations including Jacaranda FM and Capricorn FM, later working at GT FM before joining SABC’s Thobela FM.

There she co-hosts the popular breakfast show Ditlalemeso, earning a devoted following for her warm, authentic on-air presence and regular use of Sepedi.

Her television breakthrough came in 2019 when she joined The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (Seasons 2 and 3), where her candid personality, resilience, and relatable stories made her a standout.

She later appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.

Additional credits include hosting the Mzansi Magic series Ingane Yam (focused on children’s sense of belonging), producing and presenting the SABC2 current-affairs show Leihlo la Sechaba, guest presenting, and even acting on Skeem Saam. She has also served as a South African Music Awards judge.

Beyond the mic and cameras, LeJoy is a successful entrepreneur. She founded the Lejoy Tea brand (with ranges focused on detox, relaxation, and immunity), the Eliora Aesthetic Beauty and Hair Studio/Clinic in Midrand, and Making Models with Lejoy. She is also involved in philanthropy through community initiatives rooted in her Limpopo upbringing.

Her new beau and a love rooted in privacy and culture

LeJoy’s partner is Trevor (also referred to in some coverage as Trevor Ramokoka, affectionately “Abuti T”). The couple kept their relationship largely private until he formally approached her family-a principle LeJoy has emphasised stems from her upbringing and personal values.