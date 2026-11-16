What will be the song of the year? Ukhozi FM announces 2026 Top 20

The Song of the Year will be determined by listeners' votes, with the winning song announced by Ukhozi FM at the end of the year.

Ukhozi FM has announced the 20 songs shortlisted for its Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka 2026 competition.

The annual competition allows listeners to vote for the song they believe deserves the Song of the Year title.

Ukhozi FM Business Manager Lwazi Mthabela said the station wanted listeners to play a bigger role in determining the competition’s outcome.

“This year, we are taking a deliberate listener-driven approach by placing our audience at the heart of Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

“Our listeners are the reason this campaign continues to grow and remain relevant, and we believe they should have an even greater role in determining its outcome,” he said.

This year’s campaign also offers two brand-new cars as prizes. The listener who casts the most votes will win one car, while the artist behind the winning song will receive the other. Both prizes are sponsored by Black Mobile.

How to vote for Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka 2026

Black Mobile CEO Leroy Monaheng said the company has introduced WhatsApp voting to make participation more convenient.

“Black Mobile is proud to stand with Ukhozi FM and its listeners. Alongside sponsoring two brand-new cars, we are thrilled to introduce a fast, safe, and convenient WhatsApp voting channel to ensure every vote counts,” he said.

Listeners can vote through SMS or WhatsApp.

To vote via SMS, they must send INGOMA followed by the number of their preferred song to 33329. Each SMS costs R1.50. Free SMS votes are not accepted.

For WhatsApp voting, listeners can send the word INGOMA to 078 738 7582 and follow the prompts to select their preferred song. Each WhatsApp vote also costs R1.50.

The competition will take place in two phases.

The first phase allows listeners to vote for their favourite songs from the Top 20 shortlist. Voting closes on 25 November 2026.

The 10 songs that receive the most votes will advance to the next stage. The Top 10 will be announced on 1 December 2026.

The second phase will run from 1 December until 31 December 2026. Final voting closes at 12pm on 31 December, when the winning song will be determined.

Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka 2026 Top 20