Granny panty vs G-string: What your underwear says about you

It is the closest garment to your skin, and while it may lie mostly hidden beneath other layers of clothing, your choice of everyday underwear can say a lot about you.

Especially to those lucky enough to unwrap the outer layers and experience you intimately.

Women’s website Fustany says that your underwear reflects your mood as well as various aspects of your personality.

Others list various personality types and characteristics of each panty-incarnation and associated traits. Fashionlady goes as far as to say that your choice of knickers symbolises personal aspirations and mantras, too.

Here is a fun guide to decode your knickers. So, next time you slip them on, or not, consider that you may be sharing more than just a little bit of eye candy.

Going Commando

You are hot and you know it.

Not wearing underwear shows your absolute confidence, your sensual inner-self and your daring side. Without being overtly sexual. You love living on the edge. It is about hidden, naughty secrets revealed only to those who can enjoy the fragrance of your perfume, up close.

Of course, the risk of a panty line disappears, too.

The Thong

It is a confident and fashion-conscious woman’s first choice.

You love living close to the edge, perfection in dressing up or down is your thing, whether it is sweats or a ballgown, looking good, as if every moment were a catwalk, is you. It’s also a great choice for working out.

Racy Lace

You love attention, and you absolutely love driving lovers crazy with desire.

But, true to your feline nature, you sometimes play hard to get. You are confident in your sensuality and do not care too much for the criticism of others. Even beneath a tracksuit and slops, there will always be something racy and lacy hidden undercover.

Boy Shorts

You are a fun loving and adventurous person, and someone who will never shy away from an opportunity to experience something new.

All this, with an emphasis on the comfort and flexibility that boy-shorts provide. You are happiest in your denims and a T-shirt, but never messy-depressy. Your outlook on life is irresistibly positive.

Granny Panties

You are even more into comfort than the boy-shorts lover.

And you do not really care about what people say, and what a lover might think when the rest of your wardrobe lies on the bedroom floor. You like loose, unfitted clothes, sometimes very baggy.

You are highly confident between the sheets, believing that you do not need something racy to get anyone’s motor into overdrive.

G-String

You are the life of the party, and you do not mind showing off.

You are daring and love anything sexy and sensual. Tight jeans, leggings, off the shoulder tops and a soupcon of cleavage show your playful side. You have a great sense of humour, your underwear a reflection of this, and do not take lovers too seriously and quite adventurous when it comes to the naughty stuff.

The Bikini

Neat and tidy, and organised. That’s bikini underwear.

That is how you like life and more than likely, it is how you dress. Well-tailored lines, a clean look and an emphasis on comfort.

While you can be a procrastinator, you are ambitious in your career and have no problem in ditching your belle or beau in favour of pursuing a hobby or pastime. Intimate dinner parties are your thing.