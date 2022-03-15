Minki, Melinda and other celebs – Leading ladies in fashion

Renate Engelbrecht

Somehow, one always tends to look at celebs for guidance when it comes to fashion trends.

Here are some Afrikaans celebs who are worth following when it comes to current trends in fashion.

Angelique Gerber

Angelique Gerber is the queen of mini leather skits and rugged boots.

She knows how to wear them and with what to pair them and she is also proof that with a bit of confidence, you can pull off almost any look.

The actress has been seen opting for daring animal print skirts and leather skirts lately, but she has also posed in bold, trendy colours like the cute off-shoulder emerald green dress she wore to a friend’s wedding recently, as well as a bright, fuchsia pink dress by ZOËT The Brand.

Minki van der Westhuizen

Minki has always been a fashion icon for many.

When it comes to trendy colours to wear, she’s your girl. From trendy fuchsia pink pants coupled with a red top, to an electric blue dress by Forever New and an emerald green bodysuit and dress, she sure knows how to stay on trend.

Leandie du Randt

If you’re one for frills and fun, Leandie du Randt is worth the follow on Instagram.

She is a fashionista of note, often opting for puff shoulder dresses, frilly tops, cute hair pieces and fun sunglasses.

She also has a knack for mixing and matching the oddest things, creating a whole new look that often sets the trends.

Donnalee Roberts

The actress and filmmaker, Donnalee has developed a very unique style over the years and as the owner of her own clothing brand, The Romantic Collective, she has a way of always knowing what’s in style.

Her personal style often leans towards a romantic, boho style and she always adds a dash of trendy colours and textures to the mix, leading the way when it comes to romantic fashion trends.

Melinda Bam

Speaking of pops of colour, with Melinda Bam there will also always be colourful trend tips to make your own.

From bright yellow skirts and dresses, leopard print accessories and emerald green suits, you’re sure to find some fashion inspiration from the former Miss South Africa.

The take-home tip for the transitioning season: Buy yourself something in emerald green!