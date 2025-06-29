WATCH: The Makhathinis hit the mark! Scoop and Zulu on the Red carpet

Style and speed collide as Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi and Zulu Makhathini steal the show at the premiere of F1: The Movie at Mall of Africa.

Zulu Makhathini and Scoop Ngwekazi on the Red Carpet at the premiere of F1: The Movie at Mall of Africa , 26 June 2025. Picture: The Citizen/ Shaun Holland

Who says fashion and Formula 1 don’t mix? At the star-studded premiere of F1: The Movie at the Mall of Africa, it wasn’t just the rev of engines that turned heads; it was the red carpet fashion, too.

The duo brought their A-game, showing up in theme but adding their signature flair.

In true Makhathini style, the pair looked like they belonged in the pit lane and on the runway.

Racing meets runway: The F1 fashion connection

While F1 has long been associated with speed, power, and engineering perfection, fashion has always had a seat in the cockpit.

From the tailored racing jackets of the 1960s to the sleek sponsor-drenched suits of modern-day champs like Lewis Hamilton, who is also a front-row regular at Fashion Week, the racing world has always flirted with fashion.

Furthermore, at the F1: The Movie premiere, this relationship was cemented once again.

Zulu Makhathini Hamilton rebel racer

Dressed like the lead of a stylish pit crew, Zulu Makhathini gave the night a rebellious twist.

He wore a crisp white turtleneck under a white waistcoat adorned with F1 decals, teamed with edgy black leather pants that echoed his vest’s detailing.

He completed the look with racing gloves, black boots, and a sleek racing cap, an ensemble that looked like it could strut down a Milan runway or lead a victory lap at Monza.

It was a bold, futuristic nod to F1 culture, delivered with Zulu’s signature “bad boy” edge.

Scoop Ngwekazi: The retro gentleman

On the flip side of the racing timeline was Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi, who brought old-school elegance to the carpet.

In warm, earthy tones, he was a 70s dream: a maroon trucker cap, gradient-toned salon shirt, and tailored chocolate wide-leg trousers.

Scoop Ngwekazi on the Red Carpet at the premiere of F1: The Movie at Mall of Africa, 26 June 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

His vintage leather patchwork jacket and cowboy-style boots screamed throwback cool, but with modern finesse.

The final flourish? A bold belt with a chunky embossed buckle that cinched the look together.

Scoop wasn’t just dressed, he was delivering a whole era.

Two men, two eras’ one theme

Just like F1: The Movie, which stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as racers from different generations, Scoop and Zulu embodied two distinct yet complementary eras of racing fashion.

Zulu was the fierce, fast-paced present, while Scoop represented the golden age of cool.

Together, the Makhathinis didn’t just attend the premiere—they owned it.

Makhathinis have proved, once again, that style is always in pole position.

