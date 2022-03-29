Review: Why laser hair removal is superior to waxing

Xanet Scheepers

If you, like most women, dread the thought of shaving your legs and underarms once or twice a week, or heading to your beautician every three weeks to wax, you should consider laser hair removal.

One of a woman’s worst fears is getting caught with furry legs or an unkempt bikini area, especially if you are single and still looking to ‘mingle’.

While waxing can be more convenient than shaving, this beauty routine comes with its own set of challenges.

Not only do you have to grow hair out to a certain length before you can go for your next wax, your skin is only really smooth for one week.

Waxing and shaving can also cause darkening and darker skin patches called hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation can occur after skin lifting, burning, irritation and bruising, all of which are possibly aide effects of waxing and shaving.

Ingrown hairs, redness and persistent skin irritation are also some of the other cons of waxing.

But, what is the alternative?

Pain-free permanent laser hair removal was once seen as a procedure only the rich could afford, but it has since become much more accessible and affordable.

What changed?

Tzvia Hermann, founder of The Laser Beautique’s dream has always been to be the first to offer pain free and permanent hair removal that is safe and effective for all skin types, but also to make sure it’s accessible and more affordable.

“Nobody should have to go through the torture of a wax. That sort of pain is just not necessary. And especially for young girls and boys,” she said.

Proof is in the pudding

I recently started my laser hair removal journey, and I was pleasantly surprised when it was really pain free.

Portia Mahlalela, a trained laser aesthetic at The Laser Beautique Bedfordview explained that The Laser Beautique uses In Motion technology to gradually increase the power.

Think about drawing a hot bath and trying to get in the boiling water – you can’t as you will burn yourself, but if you gradually add more hot water to your bath, you will get used to the temperature of the water without burning.

By using this technology, they are able to treat larger areas and more sensitive areas of your skin more aggressively and most importantly, painlessly.

How many treatments is needed?

It all depends on the coarseness of your hair, but Mahlalela recommends between 8 to 12 sessions per area – whether it be your underarms, bikini area or legs.

One session a month will be needed, but the beauty of this treatment, while taking almost one year to complete, is that the hair can’t grow back.

She explains that a touch-up might be needed after a couple of years as there might be dormant hair that move along the hair cycle and into the Anagen phase causing them to grow again.

Sometimes hormonal changes can also trigger hair growth in which case you would need a touch-up session.

Laser hair removal is not just for women

Like women, men are also self-conscious about hair on their body, especially on their back, while many others prefer to groom other areas like their underarms, arms and groin areas as well.

All of these treatments are available at The Laser Beautique at really affordable prices.

With the price of petrol set to increase again in April, at least you won’t have to worry about your grooming appointments bankrupting you.