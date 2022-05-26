Designer Rich Mnisi on showcasing his Tsonga roots

Thami Kwazi

Designer Rich Mnisi has released a new capsule collection that will not only be sold in South Africa but be released worldwide.

Discover the thumping heart of Africa with the second instalment of the exciting “Homeland” collection by the designer. Compounding his love for culture, hues, energy, and most of all inclusion, Mnisi delves into the resources of Africa by exploring the current culture in a range that fuses functionality, stylishness and colour.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mnisi shared his views. “The concept came [to me] about two years ago when the brand approached me to work on a collection. The theme, “Homeland”, resonates because it allows me to showcase my Tsonga roots. It’s all about capturing colour and mixing patterns. I come from a very vibrant tribe and I’m excited for the world to see that.”

Individual pieces have been created to stand out and be accessorised and mixed for a more distinct and expressive look. Pieces in the range include sportswear, streetwear and bags that can be slung over the shoulder or made the centre-piece of any outfit. The collection also has sneakers with different artwork on them. “I don’t create with a trend in mind,” Mnisi says. Therefore his designs resonate long after the hype of owning a Rich Mnisi piece has died down. He wants to create garments “that have legs” and would be able to stand their own even 10 years from now.

The Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection is now available at selected Archive Stores.