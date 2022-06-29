Durban July fashion: What’s hot and not

Thami Kwazi

The Durban July is back this year with the colourful theme of “Show me the honey”. This weekend Greyville race course in KwaZulu-Natal will be swarming with fashionistas who’ve missed the opportunity to show off their best and possibly their worst on the fashion front.

Although you can get the dress code wrong, you can opt to ignore the theme or dress as though you’re at a Matric ball. The Citizen spoke to experts in the fashion industry who gave us tips on what to wear and what to avoid. While a key feature at racetracks is usually the fascinator (type of hat) with the South African sun hat, as designed by someone like Emelda Gininda.

The owner of the hat brand Ndalwenhle says that the best way to honour the theme is by wearing a hat with feathers. “I think a hat with feathers, for example, the big bunny hats and the fascinators are perfect for the Durban July, as they bring an element of drama without having to show too much.” Gininda has a label that has been making hats for various equestrian events and always strives to showcase pieces that stand out and are instantly recognisable.

Fashion label Rubicon’s founder and head designer Hangwani Nengovhela advises: “First of all, I’d look into golden colours of honey. I always say, for such events, it’s always lovely to be simple and elegant. Fashion is art, and brings mood with the effect of the garment.

“Avoid looking like you’re on stage. One can look beautiful with a seamless design that has an edge.” Rubicon is a recognised brand that dresses women and has been around for over 15 years, featuring on runways and red carpets.

At times it seems attendees have a long way to go with understanding what to wear at these calendar events. “I would say go for the rich aunty vibes outfit, timeless elegance is what Rubicon specialises in – a simple dress. It’s about how you put it together, including hair jewellery. And let’s not for- get the importance of make-up. Lady-like is the way to go. “The trick is to think of all the colours incorporated into a beehive.” Palse Homme and Palse’s founder and chief creator, Paledi Segapo, say that people should look at the colour specified with the theme.

Segapo’s label caters for both men and women and will be featured at the Fashion Week Marquee, which is a new concept in the July.

Here top South African designers will be showcasing ranges from Fashion Week and possibly new pieces. Segapo advises: “With this year’s theme, the first thing one should run with is the colour and palette. “I think the colour in this case, because of the theme, is pretty much unambiguous. People should go with the shades and palette of honey ranging from yellow, golds, coppers, champagne, and going darker, like beige. “One can draw inspiration from the honeycomb as it has a textural look and a feel to it.”

What not to wear?

He advises: “Avoid anything that looks costumery and comical. “Take into account that this being a horse race event means you’re on the grass all day so comfort is key. “Looking good and comfortable is acceptable, no need to try too hard.” There are cardinal sins in fashion and he explains some of them.

“Branding from top to toe is a serious fashion no-no; it’s fashionably vulgar at a horse race event and doesn’t work at all. “Rather keep it classic, timeless and lush-looking. “This is a prêt-à-porter (ready to wear).

For ladies, add a hat or fascinator. This adds an element of surprise to your look.” Strangely enough, ball gowns have become popular in July. Segapo advises these should be avoided. “Any of the floor-length frocks are for the red carpet and not a horse-racing event,” says Segapo. “You just don’t want to be seen dragging a dress around, they just don’t fit in and those dresses aren’t effortless and make you look like you’re trying too hard.”

Picture: iStock

If you’re still confused, he advises watching the movie Pretty Woman as a reference, where Julia Roberts is wearing a brown polka-dot dress at the races with a satellite-dish hat. Even though released 20 years ago, the look is still timeless. For men, minimalism is advised, as Durban does get too hot, and a heavy suit may be a bit too much. “Rather go for pure linen, not flimsy tissue linen,” says Segapo.

“Pair your look with a mismatched blazer and Panama hat for that distinguished gentleman look. “A no-no for men is to be spotted in jeans and a golf shirt, as those belong at the golf course.