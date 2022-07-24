Thando Thabethe to design Miss SA swimwear

Citizen Reporter

South African actress, TV personality and Radio DJ, Thando Thabethe has been announced as one of the Miss SA 2022 designers.

Thabethe, who has her own lingerie business, called Thabooty’s will be designing the swimwear for this year’s Miss SA pageant taking place on Saturday, 13 August at the SunBet Arena at Times Square.

“Swimwear can be a designer piece, depicting a woman’s confidence and her ‘being able to walk in her glory’. I am looking forward to dazzling the Miss South Africa finalists at the same level of changing the game when it comes to swimwear,” the media personality said about this exciting new collaboration.

Here are the other Miss SA 2022 designers:

William de Beer, founder of Willet Designs Couture will be designing the opening scene outfits for the Miss SA 2022 pageant.

“Prepare to be wowed! It’s like nothing that’s ever been seen on a pageant stage before,” he said.

There are five designers for the evening gown section of the pageant who will each be designing two of the Top 10 finalists evening gowns.

Casey Jeanne, founder of Casey Jeanne Atelier, will be designing Ayanda G. Thabethe and Lebogang Mahlangu’s garments.

Casey said she believes that design needs to be considerate of the environment. While it cannot be so out-of-touch that it doesn’t fit within the scope of the pageant, you also want to design something that is unique and unexpected. It’s a challenging balance.

Georges Malelu from Johannesburg will be designing Luvé Meyer and Keaoleboga Nkashe’s garments.

Georges said he will be including a mermaid silhouette in his designs with structured garments that deliver an element of surprise.

“I crossover between couture and ready-to-wear and like to create a balance between these two. While I love a bit of exaggeration, I’m more about simplicity and practicality.”

Designer Juan William Aria, who is also Gauteng based, said his designs for Anarzade Omar and Luyanda Zuma’s evening gowns took inspiration from the ‘90s, a glamorous, sexy, sleek fashion era.

Jolandie Fouché, the founder of Jolache Couture in Potchefstroom said pageants are extremely competitive so you have to ensure that your dress makes a lasting impression on the judges for all the right reasons, while at the same time complimenting the contestant and accentuating her beauty and personality. She will be designing evening wear for Tamsyn Jack and Ndavi Nokeri.

Zamaswazi Mathole, founder of Zamaswazi, said being one of the designers for this year’s Miss SA pageant is a dream come true. The designer who hails from Soweto will be designing for Pearl Ntshehi and Tumi Parage.