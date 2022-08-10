Daily hacks: Nail slugging, easy technique to tackle brittle nails

ETX Daily Up

If you’re plagued by soft, brittle or splitting nails, TikTok has a new beauty tip to help sort them out.

Nail slugging is billed as the latest, revolutionary technique for getting and maintaining healthy nails.

On TikTok, when a tip works, it spawns a variety of different forms. After having taken care of facial hydration and hair care thanks to slugging, users are now applying this miracle practice to their nails.

Between the chemical compounds contained in varnishes, and the use of false nails or harsh nail polish remover, the health and strength of nails can be seriously put to the test.

Nail slugging is mainly practiced on cuticles, requiring a cuticle oil, available in the nail polish aisle, and a very thick moisturising balm or petroleum jelly.

The technique is simple: start by massaging your cuticles with the oil, then continue with a good amount of cream.

The oil then supposedly helps retain all the moisturising benefits of the cream, while boosting its effects.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Three effective home hacks that will blow your mind

Users of the Chinese social network have been trying out the technique and sharing their feedback on this miracle practice.

The hashtag #slugging – which includes all these techniques – has more than 430 million views and now includes videos of nail artists who praise this technique.

Each one presents the products used, and shows quite spectacular results. No more brittle nails – the hands of these TikTokers are perfectly moisturised and their nails are shiny and in great shape.

As well as supposedly strengthening the nails, this technique also apparently prevents water damage, but for that, it is recommended to use this method every day.

If you have already adopted slugging in your beauty routine, and you are satisfied with the results, why not try it on your nails? You might be surprised with the result!