Daily news update: Mbeki criticises Rasool | CoJ tariff increases | Two dead in construction collapse

The ANC National Executive Committee is meeting in Ekurhuleni until 31 March, where the party is calling for a united stance against those who wish to spread division and segregation among South Africans.

The nation’s ongoing spat with the United States resurfaced as former President Thabo Mbeki defended the expulsion of his “old friend and comrade”, saying former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was in the wrong.

In sports news, the Bulls eased past their Italian visitors, while tragedy struck near Durban when two men working on a home improvement project were killed after a retaining wall collapsed.

Top news stories from 29 March 2025:

WATCH: Mbeki criticises Rasool over Trump remarks

President Thabo Mbeki has criticised expelled SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool, saying he was in the wrong.

Mbeki was at the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Pretoria on Friday, where the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs hosted conversations with students and the former statesman on a range of global issues.

Former President Thabo Mbeki addressing students at UNISA in Pretoria. Picture: Screengrab of video.

Rasool returned to South Africa last week after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled him and stripped him of his diplomatic privileges.

MultiChoice, Africa’s leading entertainment platform, has told its shareholders to brace for more difficult times ahead, as it is operating in a challenging consumer environment.

In its voluntary operational update, the group said it is preparing its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2025.

Picture: Flickr

The announcement to shareholders said the challenging consumer environment has resulted in a declined in subscribers and limited revenue growth.

ANC calls for ‘national effort’ to beat ‘right-wing extremism’

Speaking outside the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Gauteng on Saturday, spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said ideas such as Cape Independence and white genocide had to be dispelled.

She noted “right-wing extremism that seems to be resurging in our country”, saying it was undermining stability and nation-building.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Her comments came after Afrikaner lobby groups, AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement, visited the USA to ask it to act against SA policies.

Budget disagreement won’t spell the end of GNU – ANC

Meanwhile, the ANC said it is confident the controversial budget tabled earlier this month will be passed and not lead to the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU).

The budget will go before Parliament next week for a vote, with the ANC not having enough representatives to pass it alone.

Picture: Michel Bega

Its biggest GNU partner, the DA, has raised its concerns about the budget, including the proposed rise in value-added tax (VAT), and plans to reject it.

Johannesburg’s 2025/26 tariff increases — Here is how much more you could pay

The City of Johannesburg have tabled their proposed municipal tariff increases for the next three years.

The tariffs form part of the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for 2025/26 financial year.

Picture: iStock

As well as 2025/26 financial year, increases are also on the cards for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

URC result: Bulls score nine tries to dominate an underwhelming Zebre

Italian side Zebre Parma could not replicate their excellent performance against the Sharks last weekend when they played the Bulls on Saturday, losing 63–24.

Throughout the week, Bulls players and coach Jake White spoke of how they could not underestimate the 15th-ranked side.

Bulls wing Stravino Jacobs scores a try against Zebre. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

Zebre only showed flashes of brilliance in a game that was otherwise entirely controlled by the Pretoria side at Loftus.

Two labourers dead in Phoenix house structural collapse

Two men have died after being trapped under a house structural collapse in Phoenix.

Sections of an incomplete home renovation in Canehaven Drive are believed to have given way at roughly 11am on Saturday.

Picture: iStock

First responders reported that the men could not initially be removed from the rubble as they had been pinned against a permanent structure.

40-year-old stepfather sentenced to 15 years for sexual grooming and child pornography

A 40-year-old stepfather was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for sexual grooming, child pornography and sexual assault.

The victim disclosed to her counsellor that her 40-year-old stepfather had been sending her inappropriate messages, including calling her ‘liefie’, which means ‘darling’.

Picture: iStock

The stepfather was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. The sentences are wholly suspended for five years.

