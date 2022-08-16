PICS: ‘Holy sh*t Kimberly!’: Kim Kardashian slightly under-dressed for her workout

Xanet Scheepers

Media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has seemingly decided that the best way to get over her break-up with comedian Pete Davidson is to hit the gym – in as little clothing as possible.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fashion choices are often trending topics on social media – from her all-black Balenciaga Met Gala look in 2021, where she even covered her face with a black mask, to the iconic 2022 Met Gala look where she strutted her stuff in one of Marilyn Monroe’s gowns.

Her latest fashion trend no doubt has her followers drooling all over their smartphones.

In a carousel of photos, and a video, shared on Instagram, the reality tv star wowed in a tiny nude string bikini, posing against workout equipment in her home gym.

Atop the sexy swimsuit, Kardashian rocked a deconstructed t-shirt which she wore on her shoulders, with camouflage thigh high boots rounding off her outfit.

“I do my own heavy lifting” was all she captioned her post with.

Naturally her comments section was flooded with feedback from fans and followers, and even her sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the raunchy video and photos.

In a recent interview with Allure, the socialite said she is a totally different person when she is blonde, as the hair colour gives her a different energy.

“I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy,” she told the publication.

She also said that at the age of 41 she always wants to look appropriate.

“There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse,” Kardashian said.

The SKKN by Kim founder’s posts follows hot on the heels of her break-up with Pete Davidson, whom she only dated for nine months.

E! (Entertainment) News reported at the time that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” their long distance and work “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”