IN PICS: Queen Elizabeth II’s most fashionable looks

Since the queen ascended to the throne in 1956, she has seen many fashion trends through the decades and hasn't feared wearing bold colours and accessory statements.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's most fashionable looks. Pictures: Getty Images
A public figure that will be remembered for ages, Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor – known as Queen Elizabeth II’s most well-known traits include her long service to the monarchy but not so much her fashion sense.
It can be argued that a royal member who is forever remembered for her fashion sense was Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales is considered a fashion icon as some of her looks from the 1980s to the 90s are still talked about and admired to this today.
Royal watchers will be aware of her classic first choice of the dress coat she frequently wore. The BBC reported that the queen’s fashion looks for the last 24 years were produced in-house by a small team of around 10 people, led by her personal dresser Angela Kelly.
The queen’s style can be described as bold colours, big hats, her go-to Launer top handle black bag and dazzling in glitzy gowns and jewellery pieces.
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s most memorable fashion moments: