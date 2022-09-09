IN PICS: Queen Elizabeth II’s most fashionable looks

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A public figure that will be remembered for ages, Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor – known as Queen Elizabeth II’s most well-known traits include her long service to the monarchy but not so much her fashion sense.

It can be argued that a royal member who is forever remembered for her fashion sense was Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales is considered a fashion icon as some of her looks from the 1980s to the 90s are still talked about and admired to this today.

Since the Queen ascended to the throne in 1956, she has seen many fashion trends through the decades and hasn’t feared wearing bold colours and accessory statements.

Royal watchers will be aware of her classic first choice of the dress coat she frequently wore. The BBC reported that the queen’s fashion looks for the last 24 years were produced in-house by a small team of around 10 people, led by her personal dresser Angela Kelly.

The queen’s style can be described as bold colours, big hats, her go-to Launer top handle black bag and dazzling in glitzy gowns and jewellery pieces.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s most memorable fashion moments:

Princess Margaret (1930- 2002, left) and her sister, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) leaving Grosvenor Square, London, after the unveiling of the memorial to American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 10 April 1948. Photo by Fox Photos/PNA//Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends a banquet during a Commonwealth visit to Malta, accompanied by Maurice Henry Dorman (1912 – 1993), the Governor-General of Malta, 14 November 1967. Among those behind them is Maltese Prime Minister George Borg Olivier (1911 – 1980). Photo by Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Getty Images











Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their visit to Australia, April 1970. Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she looks out of the window of her horse drawn carriage as she leaves the Houses of Parliament after delivering her annual speech at the State Opening of Parliament on 23 November 2004, in London, England. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the at Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety performance on 19 November 2012, in London, England. Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to travel to the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening on 27 May 2015, in London, England. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images







Queen Elizabeth II arrives to greet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani to her Windsor residence on 26 October 2010, in Windsor, England. The Sheikh is on a two day State visit to the UK, the first since 1985, which is seen as important in strengthening already strongly established business links with one of the Gulf States most financially powerful nations. Photo by Dan Kitwood – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, in London, England. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on 22 April 2016, in Windsor, England. Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II wears specially designed 3D spectacles as she watches a 3D display during a visit to Pinewood Studios on 5 July 2010, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II visits a new maternity ward at the Lister Hospital on 14 June 2012, in Stevenage, England. The Queen is on a two day tour of the East Midlands as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour of the country. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)