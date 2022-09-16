Daily Hack: Using floss to tame frizz and flyaways

ETX Daily Up

A real incubator for trends, TikTok is bursting with tips and tricks to make the daily life of its hundreds of millions of users easier. And the cosmetics sector is high on users’ agenda, as they rush to share new useful, efficient, original and sometimes totally crazy – if not dangerous – beauty hacks.

Rest assured, however, that there’s little in the way of danger involved in the “hair floss hack,” whose hashtag has scored nearly 500 000 views to date.

In recent weeks, more and more users have been showing off this beauty trick, which consists, as you might have guessed, of using dental floss to smooth and flatten unruly hair.

And they all seem to agree – and even rave – about how this hack works amazingly, congratulating themselves on achieving perfectly neat and groomed hair without any flyaways or frizz.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Get perfect curls thanks to a soda can!

The idea is pretty simple, and all you need is some floss. Once you’ve finished your hairstyle for the day – with a nice neat parting down the middle, if you please – simply grab a length of floss, and line it up so that it’s parallel to the parting.

Then move the floss over your hair, from the top of the head to the ends. The result is amazing, with any sticking up hair or frizz flattening out as you floss – and staying put. According to users, this is due to the texture of the floss itself.

Note that some people also use it on the stubborn, unruly hairs that can spoil a more sophisticated hairstyle.

Simply run the floss from the nape of the neck to the bun or ponytail, then wrap it around the elastic. It’s a simple trick, but it’s one that’s sure to help plenty of people with day-to-day styling. You’re welcome!

NOW READ: Daily hacks: Three effective home hacks that will blow your mind