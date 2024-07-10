Fears of beer running out in Dortmund as supporters flock to city for Euros

There are serious fears that beer will run out in the German city of in Dortmund as English and Dutch supporters flock to watch the two countries take each other on in the second semi-final of this year's Euros. Picture: Grant Faint/Getty Images

There are serious fears that beer will run out in the German city of in Dortmund as English and Dutch supporters flock to watch the two countries take each other on in the second semi-final of this year’s UEFA European Football Championship( Euros).

There are reportedly around 100,000 Dutch fans who are expected to descend on the city located in the western side of Germany. While there are about 40,000 English fans expected to cheer Gareth Southgate’s men.

But the expected big number of supporters from both countries has sparked fears of beer running out.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan says approximately 1.2 million beers will be consumed on Wednesday between the English and Dutch.

“Every town has been turned upside down by this Orange crowd. Dortmund is preparing to host these, but they don’t know how yet, because they only have fan zones for 25,000, 30,000 maybe,” said Van der Kraan

“Holland alone will bring 85,000. There is a fear that the beer will run out, with 40,000 English fans there and the Dutch, it would mean it would probably come to 1.2m beers,” he added.

Well-placed fears

The fears of beer running out are valid. Last month the Mirror reported that England fans drank two months’ worth of beer over the weekend at an Italian restaurant which became the centre of their Euros party.

Supporters who descended on Gelsenkirchen downed more than 7,500 pints of beer at GE Piazza in the city’s German old town. The restaurant became the unofficial headquarters of the Three Lions supporters.

The owners of the restaurant said that they got through 60 kegs in the 36 hours since most fans arrived on Saturday, compared to just two over a normal weekend.

Before being knocked out of the tournament, Scottish supporters ran taps dry at Woerners’ bar in Munich, just hours after Scots fans arrived for a game reports the Sun.

One waitress said: “It’s not our fault – your fans like beer so much.” Brian Robertson, 56, from Oxfordshire, groaned: “How can they run out of beer? “We arrived at 12 noon and the place was dry by 4 pm.”

Mate Wayne Lynch, 43, from Kirkcaldy in Fife, began the chant from his seat: “No more beer….but we’re still here.”

Mark Armour, 40, from Auchtertool in Fife, added: “There nothing else for it – I’m on the vodka now.”

