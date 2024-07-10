PICS: ‘Two years of hard work and sacrifice’ – Oskido’s son bags master’s degree in Spain

Meanwhile, Oskido is currently working on new music project...

Music icon Oskido, born Oscar Mdlongwa, is beaming with pride as his son recently earned a master’s degree in Barcelona, Spain.

Tshegofatso Oskido Mdlongwa achieved his Master of International Management from the Geneva Business School.

Reflecting on his achievement, Tshegofatso said it was not an easy journey, balancing his studies with managing his football agency, Nero No Limit.

“After two years of hard work, sacrifice, and balancing managing my football agency, I can finally say that I have a masters in international business management,” he said.

Tshegofatso said he excelled with a remarkable 91% score on his final thesis—a comprehensive 15,000-word business plan tailored for Nero No Limit.

He also shared that for all his courses, he achieved an incredible 89% overall.

“If you’re reading this: don’t limit yourself, and always know that there is power in knowledge because no one can take that away from you.”

‘Cherishing these priceless moments’ – Oskido

The proud father also took to his social media platforms to celebrate his son’s academic excellence.

“Congratulations on your Masters in International Business Management from Geneva Business School! Cherishing these priceless moments in Barcelona,” Oskido wrote.

Meanwhile, the legendary DJ is currently working on his OneDrum music project, set to debut in October at Canex WKND 2024 in Algeria, from October 16 to 19.

The project features collaborations with Kenyan singer-songwriter Sophia Wanjiku and Ivorian Afro-house music star Reine Ablaa.

“We discovered Reine at the Canex Music Factory in Ivory Coast in 2022. Looking forward to showcasing our upcoming collaborations…” Oskido shared.

