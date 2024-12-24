Where to get help when the festive season blues get you down

The festive season can be a daunting for individuals grappling with depression, grief, financial stress or strained family relationships.

The holiday season is often seen as a time of joy and celebration. However, for many, it can also bring feelings of sadness, loneliness, stress or grief.

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) call centre manager, Tracy Feinstein, explains why the festive season can be challenging for some.

“The festive season can be incredibly hard for individuals dealing with grief, financial stress, or strained family relationships. For others, the isolation of not having family nearby or the anxiety of social gatherings can make the holidays feel daunting instead of joyful.”

“Our counsellors speak to people every day who feel overwhelmed by expectations or reminders of what they don’t have during this time. It’s important for everyone to know that these feelings are valid, and help is available,” added Feinstein.

ALSO READ: The grim face of mental health issues

When the sparkle is gone: Coping with the festive season blues

Here are some practical tips to navigate the holidays:

Acknowledge your feelings : It’s okay to not feel festive. Give yourself permission to experience your emotions without judgment.

: It’s okay to not feel festive. Give yourself permission to experience your emotions without judgment. Stay connected : Reach out to friends, family, or a support group – you don’t have to go through this alone.

: Reach out to friends, family, or a support group – you don’t have to go through this alone. Set realistic expectations : Avoid the pressure to meet everyone’s expectations. Focus on what feels manageable for you.

: Avoid the pressure to meet everyone’s expectations. Focus on what feels manageable for you. Take care of yourself : Eat well, rest, and engage in comforting activities.

: Eat well, rest, and engage in comforting activities. Create new traditions : If old traditions bring pain, start something new that feels meaningful.

: If old traditions bring pain, start something new that feels meaningful. Seek professional support: If your feelings are overwhelming, talk to a professional or call Sadag for help.

ALSO READ: 9 out of 10 with mental health issues lack access to treatment in SA – Sadag

Where to get help

While many services close over the festive season, Sadag remains open to provide support. Whether you’re feeling down, grieving, or overwhelmed by stress, trained volunteer counsellors are ready to help.