Tidal pool tragedy: Camps Bay drowning claims young girl; another hospitalised

One of the two girls involved in a drowning incident in Camps Bay had to be airlifted to hospital, while the other one is fighting for her life.

Two girls from Khayelitsha were involved in a tragic drowning incident at the Camps Bay Tidal Pool on Monday. Picture: iStock

Tragedy struck just two days before Christmas Day when a visit to the popular Camps Bay Tidal Pool ended in the death of a 13-year-old girl and the hospitalisation of another 12-year-old girl on Monday.

According to reports, the two girls were part of a group of children from Khayelitsha who had visited the Camps Bay Tidal Pool with carers.

The children were swimming in the tidal pool when the two girls were discovered to be floating in the water, unresponsive.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported that crew members and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) water rescue network were activated at 3.23 PM after lifeguards at the tidal pool reported performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on two children.

Festive season drowning: Girls found unresponsive in tidal pool

“Lifeguards recovered the two girls from the water and found them unresponsive. The lifeguards commenced CPR while the alarm was raised,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“Emergency medical services, including community medics, Taurus Medical and Netcare 911 ambulance services, CoCT law enforcement and police responded.

“NSRI Bakoven crew stood down after it was confirmed by on-scene commanders that emergency medical services were at the scene, with authorities assisting the CoCT lifeguards.

“Law enforcement officers arrived and during CPR efforts, they were able to restore cardiovascular circulation to both children.”

The 12-year-old girl was transported to a nearby hospital, and the 13-year-old girl was airlifted in critical condition. Despite efforts to save her life, she was declared deceased.

How to stay water-safe during the festive season

According to the NSRI, in South Africa, 29% of fatal drownings are children under 14 years of age.

The rescue institute issued the following water safety tips:

Only swim in designated areas where lifeguards are on duty. Pay attention to lifeguard instructions and stay within the safe swimming zones.

Be mindful of the daily high and low tides. Stay vigilant about rip currents that can pose a threat, especially during spring tides.

Use emergency flotation such as tow-floats when swimming in rivers, lakes, dams, or pools.

Avoid venturing too deep and stay within your depth to ensure personal safety.

If in difficulty while swimming, remain calm and float on your back.

Save the emergency number 112 on your phone.

Parents, ensure responsible and sober adults supervise children while swimming.

Boaters, paddlers, surfers, and sailors are encouraged to use the free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app.

Keep safety at the forefront of your mind during all water activities.

Swimming after consuming alcohol puts your life at great risk.

