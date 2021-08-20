Drinks recipes: Three home-made cocktails to try

Citizen reporter

Replicating an iconic cocktail from your favourite character or movie is actually easy at home. You don’t need to go to the bar, homemade cocktails will do the trick.

When viewers were first introduced to the effortlessly smooth, white-jacket-and-black-bow-tie wearing bartender in Casablanca in the iconic film in 1942 such a scene has been repeatedly redone since.

Home-made cocktails

“The name is Bond, James Bond.” Fans of these classic movies will know that the spy’s preferred drink is a martini.

In Casino Royale, Bond ordered in Ian Fleming’s 1953 book a Vesper Martini, named after the seductive double agent Vesper Lynd.

This order is possibly the most famous drink order. Don’t be deterred, recreating this martini at home is quite easy, courtesy of Spruce Eats.

James Bond’s Vesper Martini

Vesper Martini. Picture: iStock

Ingreidents

85 grams of gin

28 grams of vodka

14 grams Lillet Blanc, or dry vermouth

Lemon peel, for garnish

Method

In a cocktail shaker, combine gin, vodka, and Lillet Blanc or dry vermouth. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a large piece of lemon peel. Serve and enjoy.

The Reyka cocktail

The new series on M-Net has impressed many viewers. Gripping edge of your seat crime drama starring Kim Englebrecht as the lead, Reyka Gema.

This homemade cocktail is as strong as the character in the series and unexpected too.

Ingredients

2 parts Reyka Vodka

¾ parts pineapple syrup

1 part lime juice

Pinch of coriander

Organic dried Orange wheels

Method

Measure out all Reyka’s vodka, pineapple syrup and lime juice Combine ingredients and mix well Pour into your galss Garnish with an orange wheel and a pinch of coriander

Holey Smokes

For centuries brandy has captured the imaginations of many and has been considered a status symbol in many parts of the world. Musgrave’s Copper was released in 2018 it has created a create two innovative, infused pot-still brandy blends – Musgrave Copper Vanilla and Musgrave Copper Black Honey.

The brandy is shaking up the sector and just like any movie, Musgrave is a protagonist in their efforts to change the narrative of the spirit.

Owen O’Reilly is Musgrave recreates their Holy smokes cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Pushing boundaries of the tradition that brand is “for men”, their range also appeals more to a female market and boasts some of Africa’s most celebrated ingredients such as honey and fig.

Special solution:

Two-part coarse salt to 1 part boiling water. Blend in a blender till all salt has dissolved. Bottle and use a dasher dropper.

What you need: Large clear ice block and a glass rocks tumbler.

Ingredients

Evita Fig

Thyme

MG Copper Honey

Pale dry Sherry

Chambord

Sailine solution

Stoney Extra Kwetsa

Half Fig and Thyme bundle

