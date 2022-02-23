Alto234: Sunsets, champagne and unparalleled views

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Spending the evening at the top of a bar overlooking the skyline of Africa’s richest mile is never just an ordinary moment and Sandton’s Alto234 offers this daily.

Though this point is debatable, the hotel is considered to be the highest in Africa and since opening in September 2021 at The Leonardo in Sandton, Alto234 is where luxury and an urban bar meet.

We recently returned to the venue since our last visit during the launch of the bar located on the 57th floor. One can hardly get used to the rising altitude you feel once you get into the elevator. Despite the uncertain weather and unpredictable thunderstorms in Johannesburg’s summer season, Alto234 views were still impressive during our visit, offering uninterrupted views of the Sandton landscape and evening sky.

‘Alto’ is derived from the Latin word for height, and 234 is how tall it stands in metres.

Alto234 menu

The urban bar is a great way to unwind from a hectic day at the office or to enjoy a good night out. The drinks menu at Alto234 is extensive, so it would be hard to say you didn’t find what you were looking for.

For the high rollers, there is a variety of bubbles, ranging from Moët & Chandon and Dom Perignon to Veuve Clicquot Rich, priced between R1,500 to R9,000.

We were welcomed with a glass of Moët & Chandon, then effortlessly taken to our table directly looking into Sandton.

For non-champagne drinkers, the white, red and different blends style wines, cocktails, whiskey and cognac and non-alcoholic options are included to savour your thirst.

The biggest concern in this type of environment or establishment is that the environment and experience take centre stage and the food is left on the back burner.

Alto 234 bar food menu tapas. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

However, we are happy to report that Alto234 is not one of those establishments. The food menu is designed as bar tapas and sharing, don’t expect mains and grills. The portions are much smaller and the thinking behind this is that Alto is the place to be after dinner for people who want to carry on their night or for a sundowner escapade.

The tapas we tried were absolutely divine, and that applies to everything from the pulled pork taco with tuna ceviche which melted in the mouth to the pork bao bun with chorizo, pickles and saffron aioli.

Then we tasted the wagyu beef slider which was so tender and juicy, the patty was dripping from the meat, drooling. The slider was finished off with Asian slaw, cucumber pickle and potato crisps, receiving high scores all around as we were in a state of food euphoria.

On the seafood side, the mini poke bowl, filled with cured salmon, avocado, pickled ginger, nori (seaweed) and siracha was fresh and filling. One could comfortably eat a full portion of this and the west coast oysters, as we ordered a few because we gobbled them – they were that good.

The tapas were surprisingly well-priced considering the location, including the fact that Alto234 comes with a R300 entrance fee. The bar and tapas menu price ranges between R35 and R80 if you are looking for light snacks such as cashew nuts, wagyu biltong and olives.

The big question on many people’s minds is, how much will I be spending at Alto234? For a group, keep in mind the entrance fee and orders outside champagne and the like, you can cut costs especially if you split the bill by ordering bottles instead of glasses.

Considered a budget buster, Alto234 is still highly recommended even with a tight budget, people should work around R1,000 upwards.