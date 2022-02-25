Shun De – memorable Chinese food in the heart of the East Rand

Xanet Scheepers

Let’s be honest, finding a really nice restaurant on the East Rand can be tricky – especially when you feel like trying something new.

While Boksburg, Benoni and Springs are well-known for their generous roadhouse meals and milkshakes, when it comes to restaurants that offer a finer dining experience, options are few and far between.

There are only a little more than a handful of really nice restaurants within the Boksburg, Benoni and Springs area where East Randers can go to celebrate a special occasion or treat themselves to an out-of-this-world dining experience.

The recently opened Shun De restaurant in Carnival City finally brings a delectable Asian dining experience right to the front steps of the greater East Rand area.

Shun De’s extensive menu caters for all tastes – whether you’re looking to indulge in favourites like spring rolls, dumplings and sweet and sour pork with egg fried rice and fried noodles or something a little more exciting like the griddle dishes, soups, classic congee rice porridges and Chongqing grilled dishes.

On my menu:

My partner and I decided to order a variety of dishes in an attempt to get an idea of most of the menu.

For starters we decided on spring rolls and braised shrimp ball.

Braised shrimp ball

Shun De have a variety of spring rolls to choose from including beef, chicken, prawns and vegetarian. I loved the freshness and crispiness of the spring rolls.

Spring rolls

The unexpectedly delicious flavour of the braised shrimp ball took me by surprise. I loved the crunchy noodles it was served with as well as the delicious sauce.

If you are a sushi lover, I would rate Shun De as one of the best spots to go out for sushi on the East Rand.

They have a very diverse sushi menu and everything is extremely fresh.

One of my favourites was The Philadelphia Roll – smoked salmon, cream cheese and avo inside with smoked salmon topped with crab salad and sesame seeds.

Sushi at Shun De

Some other signature sushi dishes you have to try include the Salmon Grenade and the Fantastic Crispy Roll.

For mains we ordered the Fortune Platter that consisted of pork belly, roast duck and honey glazed pork. The meat cuts were soft, tender and juicy.

The honey pork was my favourite.

Fortune Platter

The portions are really generous, so if you want to try a variety of dishes, order a couple of starters and some sushi to get the full experience.

Private Functions

Whether you’re celebrating your birthday or getting together with work colleagues, there are two private rooms available (both smoking options) that you can book about one week in advance.

You have to be four or more guests in order to book these private rooms.

The only thing that we would have added to this dining experience is some background music for ambiance. It was eerily quiet in the restaurant.