WATCH: Are robotics taking over the hospitality industry?

Lethabo Malatsi

Artificial intelligent inventions are becoming a norm in society as fast food is now being prepared by robots or vending machines.

At the rate technology is evolving at, robotics might not be a thing of a foreseeable future, but rather of the present.

Inventions such as the American invented robotic, called RoboBurger and Japanese vending machine Yokai Express, are seen to be changing the outlook of traditional hospitality.

RoboBurger is the first burger-preparing robot which was invented in 2019 in the New York City suburb of Newark. It is an artificially intelligent, self-operating and patented kitchen designed to include all of the processes of a restaurant at a fraction of the size.

The robot is equipped with a complex, miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system to keep ingredients fresh, a griddle to cook and a dishwasher system to allow the unit to self-clean, making it the first machine of its kind.

The Quality

RoboBurger sources only the best quality of meat from local butchers and artisanal buns from local bakers.

“That’s why we always use only grass and vegetarian fed 100% Angus Beef, always antibiotic free, raised with no artificial growth hormones” the company says.

Yokai serves as a midnight diner, and was inspired by the urban legend ‘Yo-Kai’ a Japanese and Chinese word for ‘spirit, a mythical creature of whom can pop up anywhere at any time.

“Similarly, we intend for our Midnight Dinner to embody the same spirit, show up anywhere and anytime, catered to your unique schedule, available 24/7, and serve you a bowl of well-prepared gourmet meal,” the company said.

In Israel, a Pizza Hut franchise has already developed a robot that makes pizzas as the manager of a franchise was serving customers without a single member of staff, relying instead on a fully automated process.

The same automated process was used at the Super Bowl, and spectators were able to test an automated food truck serving up ramen.

Super Bowl spectators used a simple screen that let them choose the composition of their ramen; and within a few seconds, their meal was served and delivered through a small hatch.

Additional reporting by ETX Daily Up