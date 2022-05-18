A South African wine brandy named best in the world

Citizen Reporter

Van Ryn’s, a locally produced wine brandy has been awarded World’s Best Wine Brandy at the 2022 World Brandy Awards.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the World Brandy Awards, which celebrates the finest brandies enter from around the world, using data collected from TheDrinksReport.com. They reward and promote the world’s best spirits to consumers and traders across the globe.

Each entry is blind tasted, as judges then score the spirits, taking note of the palate, the finish, the balance, character, complexity, and quality.

Van Ryn’s 20-year-old pot still brandy won World’s Best Wine Brandy.

Van Ryn’s master blender, Marlene Bester, said: “This World’s Best title is the highest accolade any master distiller aims for. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and the art of crafting exceptional brandy, comes full circle with yet another global recognition.

“The 20-year-old brandy is timeless and grandiose.”

He further explained their wine brandy is following in the footsteps of its founders who achieved their first international award in 1884.

You may ask what is a wine brandy? It is a rich, decadent brandy that has flavours of sweet vanilla, spice, and rose water, ending with a velvety finish.

Van Ryn’s 20-year-old pot is still brandy. Picture: Supplied

Van Ryn’s started out as a Chenin Blanc and Colombar wine. The base of the wine was then distilled in copper pot stills, one of which is over 200 years old and used daily.

Describing the wine brandy, Bester said: “The low wine coming off the stills was separated into three parts: the head, heart, and tail. Only the clear and pure liquid from the heart is used to craft Van Ryn’s brandies, and after a second distillation prepared for maturation.

