Watch: Top chef shares thrifty kitchen tips and amasses huge TikTok following

Tracy Lee Stark

A top chef whose delicious meals have been savoured by fine diners at top Michelin-starred restaurants has won seven million views and 100K followers on TikTok from foodies keen to gobble up his tips on zero waste cooking.

Tristan Welch’s videos revealing kitchen secrets such as how to turn sour milk into ricotta cheese and stale bread into delicious brownies are a resounding hit with families keen to eat well despite UK inflation soaring to 10.1 percent – its highest in 40 years.

