La Parada Rosebank stays true to its Spanish influence

Way ahead of its competitors La Parada Bar De Tapas restaurant is known for its Spanish-style tapas food and interior.

Having a couple of locations in the country, La Parada opened their eighth location at The Firs Centre in Rosebank, Johannesburg this month.

During the launch of the restaurant, the energy was up-tempo, and vibey, matching the modern interior inspired by the Spanish culture.

Ideally located in Rosebank not far from other upmarket suburbs such as Dunkeld, Melrose, and Parktown North in Johannesburg, La Parada Rosebank is literally a few steps away from Rosebank Mall.

What can you expect from La Parada Rosebank:

A brand identity inspired by Spanish dishes such as churros, patatas bravas (spiced potatoes and sweet potato), gourmet toasted sandwiches, olive oil sponge cake, spicy pizzas, mini burgers and a selection of cocktails is what you can expect to indulge in.

La Parada Rosebank bar. Picture: iStock

On opening night, the restaurant was very busy, why certain mishaps can be forgiven – such as the slow service of the drinks coming out after ordering and food being served haphazardly.

However, the waiters were attentive and helpful.

When the food and drinks did come, most of it was good. Some of our top dishes included the crispy fried chicken burger with an ultra soft toasted brioche bun, the patatas were tasty, even though some were unevenly cooked.

Another favourite was the tuna taco with pineapple, rainbow slaw and guacamole. The clear winner on the night was the olive oil sponge cake.

La Parada tapa’s food. Picture: iStock

The fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream, gin bruised strawberries and wafer meringue was indulged a few times. It was absolutely divine.

The energy at La Parada Rosebank on the night was quite clubby. As guests enjoyed and danced to the sounds from Lalla Hirayama and DJ Randy MAC.

It is good for a good night out, date night and lunches.

Service: 6.5/10

Food: 6.5/10

Ambience: 8/10

Decor: 7/10