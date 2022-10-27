Food And Drink

Narissa Subramoney
27 Oct 2022
WATCH: South African breadwinner hilariously reacts to ‘sandwich from hell’

Breadwinners, look away...

Social media platforms have given rise to a new era of food experimentation. Whether is decadent desserts like lasagna made with Oreo cookies, or decadent pizzas with stuffed crusts, pretty much anything goes.

Remember the baked feta pasta trend? Or the viral wheat-less cloud bread?

On the world wide web, even the once-humble sandwich has been the subject of endless experimentation.

This multi-layered, monstrous cheese and polony sandwich, crumbed and deep fried for good measure had one Mzanzi breadwinner in a frenzy.

As noted from the comments section, is the flawless and side-splitting Xhosa commentary that makes this video.

WATCH: Breadwinners look away

@ecks_ves #duet with @foodasmar21 #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypシ゚viral #foryourpage #fypシ #foryourpage #foryou ♬ original sound – Ecks Maves

