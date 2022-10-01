International Coffee Day: Five best coffee shops in Joburg

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Coffee lovers all over the world would be happy to know that October 1 is International Coffee Day, it recognises and thanks everyone responsible for getting them up and the best coffee shops.

From the farmers, roasters and manufacturers to the coffee shop owners and everyone else in between has kept the industry going.

Coffee lovers have options such as instant coffee, beans, cappuccino sachets, 3in1 mixes, and capsules now all available.

Johannesburg is spoilt for choice with coffee shops especially if you are in areas near Linden, Sandton known for its quaint and beloved small coffee shops.

Here are our five favourite coffee shops in Joburg:

Whippet Coffee

Nestled in the heart of coffee central in Johannesburg, Linden, Whippet Coffee has kept its store as one of the best for a couple of years.

Opened in 2012, it has been a neighbourhood haven, continuing to serve the best-served coffee beans and have an all-female roasting team.

Like many coffee shops, they have good food to match their coffee. Their eggs benedict and generally their breakfast menu is a favourite amongst regulars.

And as good as their cappuccinos are, try their cocktails as well.

Manaka Coffee

We visited Manaka Coffee in Midrand last year during our mission to find the best coffee shops in the city of gold.

An ambitious and successful local coffee café brand Manaka Coffee has been leaving its footprint in the coffee scene over the last few years and has goals of opening more stores, particularly abroad.

Their coffees are complex, rich in aroma, and full-bodied. It isnt too bitter and not too sweet, making their Manaka scarlet chai latte and the mocha cappuccino our top choices.

Their food is a must-try, we were beyond impressed.

Naked Coffee

Another Instagramable spot, Naked Coffee is synonymous with its green brick walls and earthy interiors, their coffee is also on trend.

From their flavoured lattes, cappuccinos, mocha and cortado, their coffee is precise, bodied and flavoursome.

Naked Coffee has four locations in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town. They have been voted South Africa’s number one Third Wave Coffee Bar and Culinary Kitchen.

Tilt Coffee

Located along the strip of Melville’s restaurants is a small coffee shop Tilt, that comes highly recommended.

The double espresso shot is not for everybody, which is why the Cortado is a great drink option for people who are not really coffee lovers. The Cortado comes in a much smaller size and contains expresso and warm milk at a 1:1 ratio (about half espresso, half steamed milk).

The other stellar option is their expresso.

Coffee & Crunch

A little hidden gem in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

Coffee & Crunch ticks the boxes such as having a tranquil outdoors area, a good cup of coffee and good hearty breakfast dishes.

Its worth a visit for an early morning cup of coffee.

