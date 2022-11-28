Marble has its sights set on Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

The Marble Group is broadening its horizons and all eyes are set on Cape Town.

The restaurant group well known for their Rosebank location, as well as The Pantry, Saint and Zioux in Sandton, announced the opening a new location in Cape Town.

Marble Cape Town

The Marble Cape Town space will be on a rooftop, framed by glass, which will allow for breathtaking views of Table Mountain.

Group co-founder Gary Kyriacou said opening a second location for Marble in the Mother City was the next step for them.

“We see a huge amount of opportunity in bringing an experience like Marble to the Mother City. Although it will be slightly different to Marble in Johannesburg, we believe that by delivering luxury through experience, quality and intuitive service, Marble Cape Town will really be a special destination,” he said in a statement.

Marble is one of the top restaurants for Joburgers and was rated one star (scoring between 70-80) by the Eat Out Awards.

ALSO READ: These are the top 10 Eat Out restaurants in Gauteng

The planning for the look and feel of the Marble, Cape Town is in full swing, with the interior design by the acclaimed interior director, Irene Kyriacou who is responsible for their other eateries.

Her most recent recognition was for Zioux which won the Eat Out VISI Style Award.

Kyriacou says they are still in the planning phase, however the restaurant will maintain the “intrinsic aesthetic of Marble”.

“The space will incorporate some of the artists and artisans who collaborated with us on the original space including Krisjan Rossouw and Sarita Immelman from GRID Worldwide,” she explained.

The space will accommodate about 220 people, and feature a wine cellar, wrap-around patio and sundowner-ready bar.

Menu

The Marble menu is curated by renowned chef David Higgs and he assured fans of Marble and new patrons they can expect a similar list of dishes – all cooked on the fire.

“We are making a few adjustments to the menu and adding lighter, more Mediterranean flavours – even Paella.”

He further explained: “We’ll still have our bar snack menu, and we’ll be introducing our selection of local and international aged meat cuts to clients there. Also, lots of fish – light, fresh and cooked on the coals.”

The Cape Town location will also have their famous grillworks at centre stage.

The Marble Cape Town kitchen will be headed by Chef Matt van Niekerk, who has been part of the group since 2018, including the original Saint team. He currently heads the pass at Marble Johannesburg.

The restaurant is set to open in 2023.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele