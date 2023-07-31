McDonald’s plans to test a new restaurant concept

By ETX Daily Up

McDonald has teased plans to roll out a restaurant concept based on a smaller format than the one we know.

This new concept goes by the name of CosMc. Savvy fans of the fast-food giant will have realised this is the name of a character from Ronald’s gang who featured in TV commercials between 1986 and 1992, reports the specialist website Restaurant Business. It takes the form of an alien robot with several arms and an orange head.

This new restaurant concept is reportedly based on a smaller sales space, but it is not yet clear what kind of food will be on offer.

According to McDonald’s boss Chris Kempczinski, a test phase is due to start next year. All that’s known is CosMc will have “all the DNA of McDonald’s, but with its own unique personality.”

Until now, McDonald’s has focused on concepts that rely more on technology to fuel its growth. Its new restaurant in Forth Worth, Texas, features a conveyor belt that delivers packed orders to customers as soon as they arrive, ensuring that they’re still warm. This trial uses geolocation to warn the kitchen team of a customer’s impending arrival.

A revival of vintage mascots

McDonald’s recently celebrated the 52nd birthday of one of its flagship mascots, Grimace. The fast-food chain released a special menu for the occasion, including a milkshake, paying homage to the character’s purple colour.

The offer proved a hit on social networks, even though Grimace is not the best-known McDonald’s mascot.

