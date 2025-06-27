Recipes

Recipe of the day: Winter’s day warm Shakshuka

Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

27 June 2025

09:00 am

Warm up your winter evenings with today’s delightful recipe: Winter's meal,Shakshuka. This comforting dish features poached eggs

Homemade shakshuka,fried eggs, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes and cilantro

Homemade shakshuka,fried eggs, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes and cilantro, picture Istock

Nestled in a rich and spicy tomato sauce, infused with hearty winter vegetables and aromatic spices.

Perfectly paired with crusty bread for dipping, it’s a nourishing meal that can easily be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Embrace the cosy vibes and add a splash of flavour to your day with this vibrant and satisfying shakshuka!

Serves 3-4  

Ingredients:

  • 30 ml cooking oil.
  • 1 onion, chopped.
  • ½ red pepper, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika.
  • 1 tablespoon crushed garlic
  • 1 can of chopped tomatoes.
  • 1 can of baked beans in tomato sauce (410 g)
  • 4-6 eggs
  • Salt and pepper to taste.

Method:

Heat cooking oil in a large saucepan (with a lid) on medium heat. Add the chopped onion and red pepper and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion becomes translucent. Add spices and garlic and cook for an additional minute. Pour the can of tomatoes into the pan, season with salt and pepper and simmer for about 8-10 minutes.

Add the baked beans and stir. Use a large serving spoon to make small wells in the mixture and crack the eggs into each well and season the eggs with salt.

Cover and cook for 5-6 minutes, or until the eggs are done to your liking.

Serve with crusty bread and enjoy!

– Supplied by https://sapoultry.co.za

