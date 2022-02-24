Citizen Reporter

The perfect midweek meal for all the lazy and tired cooks. This crispy pork noodle stir-fry is budget friendly, and can be tweaked to create a yummy, vegetarian dish which you and your family will still love.

This crispy pork noodle stir-fry is jam packed with delicious vegetables and can be prepared in less than 20 minutes.

Crispy pork noodle stir-fry

Crispy pork noodle stir-fry. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 packets dried ramen noodles

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon neutral oil (such as grapeseed oil), divided

450g ground pork

4 celery stalks, thinly sliced on the diagonal (about 1 1/2 cups), leaves reserved for garnish

2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

Chili crisp, for garnish

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Toasted doughnut cinnamon ice cream sandwiches

Instructions

Cook noodles according to package instructions. Drain noodles, reserving 1/3 cup cooking water in a small bowl. Run noodles under cold water to stop the cooking process; set noodles aside. Add oyster sauce and soy sauce to cooking water in bowl, and whisk together; set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet or wok over high. Add pork in an even layer, and cook, undisturbed, until browned and crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir pork, and continuing cooking, stirring often, until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate. (No need to wipe out skillet.) Add celery and remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet, and cook over high, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add pork, noodles, and oyster sauce mixture to skillet. Cook, stirring often, combined and until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Garnish with celery leaves and, if desired, chili crisp.

This recipe was found on myrecipes.com