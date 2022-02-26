Saturday tasty treat: Meat lovers meatball sub

Prepare these delicious, flavourful and quick and easy meat lovers meatball sub sandwiches for yourself and your loved ones for a laid back meal.
Pair these meatball subs with oven-baked or fried potato chips or wedges for a much more wholesome and filling meal.
Meat lovers meatball sub
Ingredients
For the meatball sub
- 600g ground sirloin
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 1 medium onion, chopped fine
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce,
- 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano or Romano
- Coarse salt and black pepper
For the marinara sauce
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed and chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- A handful flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped, about 2 tablespoons
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 can crushed tomatoes
- 1 can chunky style crushed tomatoes
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 semolina crusty sub rolls, with or without sesame seeds
- 2 1/2 cups shredded Provolone or Italian 4-cheese blend
- Shredded basil (sweet) or shredded arugula (spicy) leaves, for garnish
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Old fashioned onion rings
Method
- Preheat oven to 232°C.
- Place ground sirloin in a large mixing bowl and punch a well into the center of meat. Fill well with the egg, bread crumbs, onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, Worcestershire, parsley, cheese, and a little salt and pepper. Mix up meatball ingredients until well combined, yet not over-mixed. Divide mix into 4 equal parts, roll each part into 4 balls and space equally onto a nonstick baking sheet. Place meatballs in oven and roast about 12 minutes. Break a meatball open and make sure meat is cooked through before removing from the oven.
- Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add oil and garlic. When garlic starts sizzling, add herbs and crushed pepper. Allow oil to infuse for half a minute, then stir in the tomatoes and season sauce with salt and pepper. Bring sauce to a bubble, reduce heat, and simmer until meatballs are removed from oven.
- Combine meatballs and sauce and pile into sub rolls, 4 meatballs per sub. Top with shredded cheese and place under subs under broiler to melt cheese. Top with shredded basil or arugula and serve with a pile of Oven Fries.
This recipe was found on foodnetwork.com