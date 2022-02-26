Saturday tasty treat: Meat lovers meatball sub

Citizen Reporter

Prepare these delicious, flavourful and quick and easy meat lovers meatball sub sandwiches for yourself and your loved ones for a laid back meal.

Pair these meatball subs with oven-baked or fried potato chips or wedges for a much more wholesome and filling meal.

Meat lovers meatball sub

Meat lovers meatball sub. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the meatball sub

600g ground sirloin

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 medium onion, chopped fine

4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce,

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano or Romano

Coarse salt and black pepper

For the marinara sauce

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed and chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

A handful flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped, about 2 tablespoons

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 can chunky style crushed tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 semolina crusty sub rolls, with or without sesame seeds

2 1/2 cups shredded Provolone or Italian 4-cheese blend

Shredded basil (sweet) or shredded arugula (spicy) leaves, for garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 232°C. Place ground sirloin in a large mixing bowl and punch a well into the center of meat. Fill well with the egg, bread crumbs, onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, Worcestershire, parsley, cheese, and a little salt and pepper. Mix up meatball ingredients until well combined, yet not over-mixed. Divide mix into 4 equal parts, roll each part into 4 balls and space equally onto a nonstick baking sheet. Place meatballs in oven and roast about 12 minutes. Break a meatball open and make sure meat is cooked through before removing from the oven. Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add oil and garlic. When garlic starts sizzling, add herbs and crushed pepper. Allow oil to infuse for half a minute, then stir in the tomatoes and season sauce with salt and pepper. Bring sauce to a bubble, reduce heat, and simmer until meatballs are removed from oven. Combine meatballs and sauce and pile into sub rolls, 4 meatballs per sub. Top with shredded cheese and place under subs under broiler to melt cheese. Top with shredded basil or arugula and serve with a pile of Oven Fries.

